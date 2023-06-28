WILLIAMSTOWN — Returning a borrowed collection of poetry to my shelf last week, I dislodged a neatly folded quarto that had rested for many years atop the books.
Titled “Verses On The Times,” it had been sent to my parents probably around Christmas in 1978 or thereabouts by one of its authors, William Jay Smith. Smith was a noted poet, then living in Cummington with his wife, Sonja Haussmann Smith.
Their neighbors were Mary and Richard Wilbur, who was a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and a gifted translator of French plays and literature. Both Smith, who died in 2015, and Richard Wilbur served as poets laureate of the United States. Wilbur died in 2017.
A preface to the brief collection written by Sonja Smith and dated on her husband’s 60th birthday in 1978 describes a “little game” devised by Wilbur in which the poets would seek to be the first to pick up his reserved copy of The New York Times at the Cummington Family Store on Sundays.
The winner would “scribble a few verses on the top of the other’s paper,” she wrote. “These verses have been enjoyed by the shopkeeper, by other townspeople picking up their papers, and, of course, by our families.”
A few examples: A salvo from Smith, fired in reply to Wilbur’s comparison of Smith to foes of Centaurs, the brutal half-man, half-horse creatures of Greek mythology, and a cheer for the Centaurs (“Go Centaurs, go!”) reads: “Of R.P. Wilburs there are two/One is a doctor, one a hack who/With wobbly wit and rusty rhymes/Operates on peoples’ Times — some times.”
Some weeks later, Wilbur got to the store first.
“When Bill Smith’s sauna is completed/It won’t need to be heated/He can just sit there/In his own hot air.”
Smith won the following week’s game with: “Richard Wilbur, Richard Wilbur/What do I hear you say?/’May my poetry broaden/So I sound like Auden/And less like Edna Millay!”
It’s possible, indeed likely, that the poets occasionally arrived at the store simultaneously. I like to envision a high-five and some free verse.
Take me out to the ...
The July issue of The Atlantic magazine features an extensive report on “the desperate effort to rescue America’s pastime from irrelevance.”
The good news, declares Atlantic staff writer Mark Leibovich, is that new rules and time limits that shorten the duration of Major League Baseball games appear to be working.
“When I first set out on this story, I imagined an obituary,” Leibovich writes. “Baseball’s plodding demise was the hook. The game was mortally ill. Its tempo was poorly suited to the age. Its leaders were overmatched. ... But as it turns out, game times are down, ratings are up, and the new rules — especially the pitch clocks — are drawing raves.”
Leibovich reports that in 2021, major-league games “averaged a record three hours and 11 minutes; that’s a full 42 minutes longer than the two hours and 29 minutes they averaged in 1976.”
Joseph DiMassimo, of Pittsfield, a 90-year-old New York Yankees fan who’s been watching baseball games for longer than anyone else I know, reserved comment on the overall effects of game duration limitations but observed that the “owners and vendors don’t like it.”
The owner of Teo’s Hot Dogs in Pittsfield (and father of my partner, Deb), DiMassimo noted that shortened game times translate into decreased sales of refreshments.
Deer daycare
I was startled early one morning last week when a glance out a downstairs window revealed a well-grown doe reclining on the lawn. She turned her head slightly at my tap on the glass, but almost immediately resumed her casual perusal of the garden and the meadow.
The following afternoon, I spied a fawn lying on its side near where its (presumed) mother had been the day before. She was nowhere to be seen.
I learned long ago that wild animals that do not appear to be in distress are best left alone, so I went about my business. Later, an internet surfing session rendered a naturalist’s explanation of what I saw. A doe will leave a fawn unattended while she feeds nearby. She remains watchful for predators, knowing that the fawn has no discernable scent that would attract them and that she has not transferred her scent to the fawn. She will return to the fawn, usually around dusk, and so she did.
It was a pleasure. No charge.