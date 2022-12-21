WILLIAMSTOWN — I pocketed my first eight ball early on a rainy April morning in Atlantic City, N.J., in 1964. I was 10.
For several years, generous and indulgent grandparents treated my family to spring break on the Jersey shore. They were “brand-loyal” travelers, always electing to stay at the opulent Marlborough-Blenheim, shunning the charms of other luxury hotels on the Boardwalk.
Flanked on either side by the enormous Dennis and Traymore hotels, “the Marlborough,” as we called it, offered a wide variety of amenities. Among the most fascinating of these, in my youthful estimation, was the availability of hot and cold running salt water in every bathtub/shower and a gigantic billiards room.
In this massive, high-ceilinged chamber were several regulation-size pool tables and one or two billiards tables. I’d given the room the once-over on route to and from meals, but I hadn’t had an in-depth look until the evening before my solo morning visit.
Sensing my curiosity, my father managed a detour on our way to the dining room, and for the next quarter-hour or so conducted a tutorial on the fundamentals of these ancient table games.
Wisely, he focused on pool, guessing that I’d find it more interesting than billiards. (He also confessed to gaps in his knowledge of the rules.)
I emerged determined to log as much pool table time as possible. The next day, I devoured an early breakfast and headed for the tables, where I spent a blissful hour or so before my father stopped by.
He seemed intent on directing my attention to another pastime. In later years, I recalled that my grandmother had expressed doubts about the wisdom of introducing me to pool, and my father might have been trying to steer me away from it in the interest of keeping the peace.
It’s likely that my grandmother shared the widely held view of pool as a lure into perdition, an entree to gambling and the violence that it sometimes sparks. Now, almost six decades later, a shade still hangs over the game. It might not be as dark as it was in the days of pool halls and spittoons, but it is still being drawn.
New cues
The efforts of one professional pool player and a British sports promoter to lift it for good were the subject of the Dec. 4 broadcast of CBS’ “60 Minutes.” The segment included reporter Jon Wertheim’s extensive interview of Shane Van Boening of Rapid City, S.D., the world’s number-one-ranked pool player. Deaf since birth, he told Wertheim that his hearing loss is a “big advantage.” Shutting off his hearing aids eliminates distractions during tournaments, Van Boening said.
His distaste for gambling and his vision of pool as a lucrative professional sport is shared by Emily Frazer of the United Kingdom-based sports promoter Matchroom. Wertheim described Frazer as “pro pool’s unlikely new guardian,” citing Matchroom’s recent success at “revamping professional darts and snooker in the UK, streamlining their circuits and turning top players into celebrities who make millions.”
Frazer, whose goal is to do the same for pool, foresees a time when “money matches” will be unnecessary. “It is our responsibility to turn that world number-one prize money from $80,000 to a million,” she told Wertheim. “So it’s prize money. It’s more events. And let’s get these players known. You’ve got to fall in love with them.”
How all this unfolds is one of this department’s abiding interests, given its strong belief in pool’s ability to develop hand-eye coordination; sharpen planning skills; improve assessment of angles, strategies and outcomes; inculcate patience and respect for rules; and encourage good sportsmanship and inclusivity.
Pool tables are to be found in recreational facilities at some schools and colleges; an increase in those numbers would be welcome.
“Ever the sport’s gentleman, Shane Van Boening wouldn’t let us leave without setting us up to sink a trick shot,” Wertheim’s report concludes. “Pool may or may not clean up its act, but any sport that can provide this kind of pure, simple thrill, you’ll reckon it’ll survive just fine.”