ORANJESTAD, Aruba — The miracle of microelectronics has made it much easier to bring my longstanding favorite reading material, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s “Sherlock Holmes” short stories and novellas, with me when I travel.
Many years ago, when my partner, Deb, and I first visited this friendly, breezy place (it more than fulfills its billing as “One Happy Island”) in the Caribbean Sea, a two-volume boxed edition of Doyle’s magnum opus always accompanied us, adding considerable poundage to the suitcase. More than once, nodding off with the heavy book held mere inches from my face, I’ve risked a good bop on the nose before being nudged back into sensibility just in time.
That danger no longer exists, although I’ve come to admire the durability of my slim, lightweight Nook “reader,” which emerges apparently undamaged from the occasional tumble onto hard surfaces from my nerveless fingers as sleep takes hold.
Throughout my 60-plus years of study and enjoyment of The Canon, as the collected Holmes and Watson adventures are known, I’ve occasionally found parallels with my own life experiences. More often, though, I invent these connections for my own amusement.
Thus was born “The Terrycloth Towel Poachers.”
Guests of public seaside resorts, largely regardless of location, soon learn that beach towels supplied by the management are, in essence, scrip. They have values and usages similar to cash. Lose or misplace one — or, worse yet, have it stolen — and you could be liable for damages in the form of hefty deposit fees.
Placed over the back of a beach lounge chair, a resort towel is a symbol of ownership, a claim staked. Savvy beachgoers, conscious of the presence of unscrupulous operators in these sandy markets, further solidify their claims by placing souvenir shopping bags, hats, sandals or other beach gear on chairs as additional deterrents to poaching.
Spying an unmarked double-occupancy lounger for a first-vacation-day bask in the sun, Deb blazed it with a towel as we headed for breakfast. Afterward, she returned to the chair to find it occupied by two guests. Informed that the towel they were using was not theirs, they adopted a strict policy of total denial and refused to budge.
Around a nearby corner and through a lounge, the air at the breakfast table took on a bluish tinge as we consulted with travel companions on an appropriate response. It was agreed that two members of our party would stop within earshot of the couple and discuss whether the male half’s newly diagnosed skin condition was as contagious as his doctor had warned.
Although this intelligence did not produce the desired effect, the couple’s subsequent delicate handling of the suspect towel was observed, and further satisfaction was derived from witnessing their pride’s obvious victory over their desire to relocate owing to 90-degree temperatures under direct sunlight.
The dermatological aspect of the case brought to mind “The Blanched Soldier,” Doyle’s account of a soldier’s efforts to locate his long-lost comrade in arms during the Second Boer War (January to September 1900).
The case, one of the few narrated by Holmes, not Dr. John H. Watson, deals with a serious skin condition and a family’s efforts to conceal its presence in their midst.
The incident also illuminated my mild relief at having somewhat limited access to Tuesday night’s live views of the body blows that might lie in store for American democracy if pride, prejudice and willful ignorance prevail at the polls.
Give me a tussle over a beach towel any day.