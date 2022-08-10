D.R. Bahlman: A prescription for patience

WILLIAMSTOWN — Last week, as a heat wave swept over much of the country, a wheezy-sounding man told a nationwide radio news broadcaster that he couldn’t get his prescribed breathing medication from his local Walgreens because its pharmacy was closed, so he went without it.
The man’s plight was almost certainly genuine. Manufacturers of fake news rarely highlight the troubles of “regular” people, preferring instead to lob evidence-free, trumped up and occasionally bizarre charges of political skullduggery against another privileged — albeit blue-tinged — group of people in high places. This strategy is getting old. It probably wouldn’t appeal to today’s news fakers for two other reasons: It resists inaccurate embellishment and it’s too easy to check.
The easy thing to do is blame Walgreens. This department has received anecdotal reports of the closure, during regular business hours, of the pharmacy in the Williamstown store. The company’s response to inquiries about pharmacy closures under identical circumstances elsewhere has been, in essence, that there is insufficient staff available to operate a pharmacy safely, efficiently and entirely within the scope of government regulations.
From here, it looks as though the jury is still out. Clues about which way it might go could be found in the results of official regulatory inquiries now underway in Vermont. Walgreens has until Aug. 20 to respond to a complaint lodged by Vermont’s Office of Professional Regulation. Among the complaint’s allegations is that Walgreens closed stores without notice and billed Medicare for medications that patients could not access and were compelled to pay for out-of-pocket.
Although Vermont’s findings and/or actions have no force in Massachusetts, it’s logical to speculate that Walgreens senior management is busy finding solutions, albeit temporary ones, to the staffing problems they’ve pointed to.
It’s not reassuring to observe the response of the top bosses in another of the nation’s major consumer industries, airlines, to staffing woes: They’ve canceled thousands of flights.
Air travelers expect and deserve competence in the cockpit of any plane they board, and pharmacy customers are entitled to the same assurance when they present prescriptions to be filled.
There are no swift and/or sure “cures” for shortages of qualified pilots or pharmacy team members. Patience and preparation for longer waits are the lagging costs of the vast disruption brought about by the pandemic, which cannot be allowed to force the lowering of safety standards.
A dog day
A corollary to deja vu — the notion that an earlier experience is being accurately “replayed” in real time — is the reappearance or reuse of (usually) a word in different contexts over a relatively brief period.
Last week, dogs featured heavily on my idle mind’s agenda over two days. This occurred after a friend, who was searching for a pre-owned Jeep to buy, reported spotting numerous Jeeps on the roads he traveled that day. The radio in his vehicle blared Jeep-related ads and the TV chimed in at least once on the same theme.
The first day, one of four happily spent on Cape Cod, began with the sighting of a girl carrying a small dog along a road. The dog appeared anxious to disembark her embrace, but the girl resisted its efforts, perhaps kindly convinced that the animal was tired.
Some hours later, internet browsing brought me across a feature story about the popularity of dogs’ names in each state. In Massachusetts and several other states, the top-rated name was Luna.
The next day, perusing a local weekly paper, I paused to read an ad placed by an animal shelter. “Gerbil,” a tan and brown dog, was looking for a home.
Later, headed toward lunch, a roadside crawler notice board urging motorists to keep their pets at home in hot weather. “Keep hot dogs in buns,” it read. “Not in cars.”
The streak ended at lunch, which was consumed at a favorite Cape destination, the Lost Dog Pub at Routes 134 and 6A in South Dennis. It’s owned by Pittsfield native Andy Murphy.