D.R. Bahlman: Fewer dogs for government to go to

WILLIAMSTOWN — An answer on a recent broadcast of the quiz show “Jeopardy,” which is required viewing in these precincts, recalled Richard Nixon’s 1952 “Checkers Speech.”
Nixon, who was the GOP nominee for vice president, had come under attack for alleged improprieties involving a fund set up to benefit his candidacy.
In a nationwide address, he responded by describing his family’s long-standing traditions of thrift. No Cadillacs or fur coats for the Nixons, the candidate declared. Indeed, the family car was a Chevy, and Pat Nixon’s plain raincoat was all that shielded her from the elements.
Gifts were routinely refused or returned, Nixon said, but he famously noted an exception: a black-and-white Cocker Spaniel that a generous benefactor had bestowed on the family after hearing reports that Nixon’s daughters wanted a dog.
Regardless of what his detractors might say, Nixon firmly stated, “we’re gonna keep it.”
The dog’s name was Checkers.
The speech was a hit. Letters of support poured in, as did, presumably, campaign contributions.
Nixon struck a chord first sounded by predecessor Franklin D. Roosevelt soon after he declared his candidacy for a fourth term in 1944. “Fiction writers” within and outside Congress had put about a story that had Roosevelt sending a Navy destroyer to retrieve his dog, Fala, from a remote meeting site where the Scotch terrier had been left behind inadvertently.
Not only was the story untrue, Roosevelt complained, but the overtone of extravagance on such a large scale had shaken Fala’s “Scotch soul” to its foundations. “He hasn’t been the same dog since,” FDR declared.
People love their pets, and Roosevelt surely reaped benefits from the same political pot that supplied Nixon’s feast eight years later. Savvy campaigners both, they probably knew that while the dog-loving/regular guy theme could pay off big, it carried significant risks.
Lyndon B. Johnson, perhaps channeling his mentor, FDR, discovered this for himself in 1964 when he casually lifted one of Johnson’s two dogs, a beagle named “Him,” off the ground by the ears. The dog yelped.
The switchboard lit up and Johnson backpedaled — clumsily.
“Ya know pulling their ears is good for a hound,” he declared. “Everybody who knows dogs knows ... yelping means you’ve got their attention.”
It certainly got the attention of my late mother, a lifelong dog lover. Both she and my father, who had commissioned a professional photographer to take the “official” photo of our dogs Siegmund and Sieglinde, were outraged. Siggy and Linde took up residence soon after my opera-loving parents married in 1951.
No letters were sent to the White House, but my mother had a standing instruction for the dogs anytime images of Johnson appeared on TV or in print: “Bite him.”
From here, it looks as though the increasingly acidic base of current national politics has curdled public display and enjoyment of the delicate blend of patience, humor and humanity that animal companions bring to anyone who wants them, and that’s too bad.
Joe Biden certainly is a dog lover, but one of his pooches went off-message a while back and took a nip at him, which stalled the PR machine.
Biden’s predecessor didn’t have a pet. He was said to be allergic. That also is too bad.
Medicare tips
Open enrollment for Medicare has begun and will be available until Dec. 7.
An Associated Press report urges Medicare recipients to review and compare Medicare Advantage plans to assure that they’re getting the best available care and service.
“One of your doctors may have fallen out of the network or your prescription drug prices may have gone up,” Kate Ashford of Nerdwallet wrote for the AP.
Owners of Medigap plans, also known as Medicare Supplement insurance, also should think carefully before they switch to a Medicare Advantage plan, which generally offers lower costs and expanded coverage of certain services, Ashford advises.
She notes that enrollment in a Medigap plan is limited to the six months following the 65th birthday of someone who has Medicare Part B.
“You can buy any policy you want, regardless of your health,” said Ashford. “After that, you may not be able to get a Medigap plan – or it might cost more.”
Those who leave a Medigap plan in favor of a Medicare Advantage plan might not be able to switch back to a Medigap plan later, she warns.