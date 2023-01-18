WILLIAMSTOWN — It’s been many years since I was emotionally moved by a public speaker’s eloquence.
The “I have a dream” speech delivered by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. during the March on Washington in August 1963 gets me every time, as does the late Sen. Edward M. Kennedy’s eulogy for his murdered brother, Robert, offered in June 1968.
Robert Kennedy, his brother said, would have wished to be remembered as “a good and decent man who saw wrong and tried to right it, saw suffering and tried to heal it, saw war and tried to stop it.”
The words of King, Kennedy, Abraham Lincoln and a few others have resonated in so many people for so long that it’s unlikely they’ll be obliterated by the acid wash that corrodes so much current public discourse, but they may fade.
It’s no wonder: Sound bites can so easily be crafted into shell casings for bitterness and hate. The 45th president was a master of this dark art, often appearing to spit his words as he vented his anger and frustration, tapping into his supporters’ over-abundant supply and putting it to self-serving political use. It wasn’t a pretty sight, and it did untold damage to the nation, but there’s growing hope that our best will shine through eventually.
Joseph R. Biden Jr. is no Abe Lincoln, but he turns a phrase every now and then and has managed, despite a few stumbles, to get some important and useful business done, often with some help from the GOP.
While I’m at it, I should note that I’m a fine one to be talking about inspiring speeches.
I’ve blotted out the year — it was in the mid-’90s — that the organizers of The Berkshire Eagle-sponsored annual spelling bee invited me to address the young contestants and their families and friends on the importance of good spelling.
The event committee presumably figured that a newspaper reporter might have something to say on the subject, and I resolved not to disappoint.
I did some research, quarried out a few pithy quotes about spelling, added a personal anecdote or two, knitted it together and fired up the newsroom printer.
That was my first mistake. It was a dot matrix printer set to single space. It also was low on ink. The result was a barely legible spreadsheet document with a light green background.
I dismissed the inherent hazardous shortcomings of these preparations, if I considered them at all, and went back to work to await the big day.
When it arrived, I was surprised and pleased to feel not the least bit nervous or apprehensive.
That changed soon after I arrived at the venue, the auditorium of the Berkshire Museum, 30 minutes before showtime as requested.
The organizers of the spelling bee were friendly and encouraging, doing what they could to ease my increasingly severe jitters. These set in soon after I discovered that I was to deliver my remarks from center stage without benefit of cover, ideally a floor-to-chest rostrum behind which my legs could shake to my heart’s content with no one the wiser.
A slightly rickety music stand was hastily found and placed. By then thoroughly rattled, I was introduced. I greeted my audience and unfolded my single-spaced script on the wobbly stand.
I began to talk and hadn’t gotten far when somebody switched on the footlights. What had been slightly blurry on the page suddenly dissolved into near-total illegibility. I was beginning to panic. After a family trait, I set about perspiring freely from the forehead and, I was told later, making peculiar motions as I strove to find my place in the dot matrix mess I’d made for myself.
Some faces in the crowd emerged dimly from the mini-coronas of watery light that seemed to surround each head. Now desperate to escape, I fumbled and twitched my way through the speech. A few people looked a little worried, but many of the young contestants, I was later informed, were amused and put somewhat at ease by the spectacle of a grownup losing it on stage in public.
To this day, I hope that was true.