D.R. Bahlman: Remembering Danny Pearl

WILLIAMSTOWN — Had he lived, Daniel Pearl would be one busy reporter.
With so many important assignments available in locales ranging from a small town in Kansas to Maui, Hawaii, he’d surely be tempted to stop off in Washington, D.C., before heading east for Europe — maybe Ukraine?
Today, though, I’d place him in Atlanta, where The Wall Street Journal, his last fortunate employer, maintains one of the bureaus he worked from (the others were in London and Paris) before his appointment as chief of the newspaper’s Southeast Asia bureau in Mumbai, India. From there, Danny and his wife, Mariane, traveled to Karachi, Pakistan, the base he used for his coverage of the U.S. War on Terror following the 9/11 attacks by al-Qaida in 2001.
On Jan. 23, 2002, Danny was on his way to what he believed would be an interview with Sheikh Mubarak Ali Gilani at a restaurant in Karachi. The subject of the interview was to have been the alleged training of British-born terrorist Richard C. Reid, also known as the “Shoe Bomber,” at one of Gilani’s camps in Pakistan.
The interview never took place; Danny was kidnapped on the evening of Jan. 23 by members of various Islamist jihadist groups. He was held captive at an al-Qaida safe house in Karachi. His captors accused him of being a spy; they sent American authorities an email containing demands including the release of all Pakistani terror detainees and the immediate release of a shipment of F-16 fighter jets to the Pakistani government.
The message contained a threat to kill Danny if the demands were not met; pictures of him with a gun at his head were included. Nine days later, Danny, 38, was murdered. Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, a British national, was charged with the crime in March 2002, along with three associates. They were convicted on July 15, 2002; Sheikh was sentenced to death. Eighteen years later, after additional investigation of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed's 2007 confession identified him as Danny’s killer, Ahmed Sheikh’s conviction was vacated by a Pakistani court and his sentence was reduced to seven years for kidnapping with credit for time served. In March 2021, he was moved to a government safe house, kept under guard and not allowed to leave the property.
Litigation of the case continued into 2021 with the relocation of Sheikh to a “rest house” within the premises of Kot Lakhpat Jail to await further action by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
When the news of his kidnapping broke, many of Danny’s friends at The North Adams Transcript and this newspaper, where he worked as a reporter from 1986 to 1990, kept their hopes for his release or escape — alive with recollections of the kindness, wit and humor that he seemed to radiate.
One of his best friends, the late Glenn Drohan, told me a day or two after the kidnapping that he was certain that Danny could “talk his way out of this somehow.”
Daniel Pearl bore not even the most remote resemblance to the film noir depiction of the cynical, smart-aleck, snickering know-it-all that some people suspect is a real-life reporter’s “go-to” persona. Danny was quick-witted, wise, polite, gentle and tactful. He loved to laugh, but it was always with others, never at them. His sense of fun was all-inclusive: One of his favorite games involved slipping "fancy" words into news stories, aiming to “get them past the (copy) desk” and into the paper, presumably sending readers to the dictionary, or, better yet, to the telephone to lodge a complaint and/or demand a definition. “I’ve met a few interesting people that way,” he told me.
One of his favorites was “obstreperous,” an adjective defined by Webster as “uncontrollably noisy/stubbornly resistant to control.” It nearly made the paper in a “police story” about an eponymous suspect’s behavior following his arrest, but the late William F. Bell, then city editor of The Eagle, caught and deleted it, chuckling all the while. Danny feigned disappointment; I feigned innocence.
He loved music and played several instruments, but I most admired his gift as a storyteller.
Here is his description of a “yo-yo artist” performing in downtown Pittsfield in July 1990: “A cherubic man of 57, Sayco, who looks like an elder Steve Martin or a younger Grandpa Munster, is a veteran of the days when the Donald F. Duncan Inc. yo-yo company got kids’ attention by unleashing yo-yo squadrons on the streets of small towns and cities.”
In 1986, soon after his arrival in the Berkshires from California, he encountered bureaucratic trouble obtaining a Massachusetts title for his truck. He wrote a detailed account of his efforts and their results for The Transcript. To me, his story will always stand as a masterpiece of nuance, an ideal blend of artfully contained outrage and gentle humor. Danny Pearl strove to understand other people. His efforts were genuine and guileless: He sought to explain and inspire further inquiry.
I believe that Danny explained his intentions to his captors. Like many of the dozens of other journalists who have been murdered doing their work, he probably knew that they were too thoroughly poisoned by hatred and rage to listen. Had he lived, I think he’d gently remind us that we can’t stop trying to understand.