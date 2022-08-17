WILLIAMSTOWN — Had he become an actor instead of an academic, John W. Chandler would have been well-suited for a wide variety of roles.
His mild-mannered ways, his gentle sense of humor, his self-deprecating candor and his ability to put others at ease invited this movie buff’s comparison of him to certain memorable characters portrayed by James Stewart, Spencer Tracy and Gary Cooper.
Tempting as they are, the comparisons gradually fade because John Wesley Chandler didn’t seek the spotlight or assume other characters. He was, as my late mother would say, “the genuine article — a real gent.”
On Aug. 5, Professor Chandler, the 12th president of Williams College, died in Lenox, a few weeks shy of his 99th birthday.
He leaves his wife, Joyce Lazarus, four children, five grandchildren and a great-grandchild. His first wife, the former Florence Gordon, predeceased him, as did two brothers.
“Dad never lost his capacity to marvel at the life he was graced with ... and he saw it as grace, reflecting often that the balance of his life was blessed with grace much more than challenged by hardship,” his daughter, Jennifer Chandler of Haydenville, wrote last week.
The son of sharecroppers who raised burley tobacco, he was born in Mars Hill, N.C., in 1923. His father was 52, his mother 25. The tobacco market collapsed in the Great Depression and his father died from pneumonia. His mother cared for John and his brothers until her mental illness forced her to find homes for herself and the boys with a series of relatives. The Depression wore on, however, and the family reluctantly placed the boys in a local Baptist orphanage, Mills Home.
“We who lived at Mills Home were surrounded by cultural and educational influences and opportunities that were far superior to what we had known earlier or had any prospect of experiencing,” Professor Chandler wrote in his memoir. “It was not surprising that the college-going rate among us was higher than that of the general population of the time.”
After graduating from Wake Forest College, he earned a Ph.D. in the philosophy of religion from Duke University, then taught philosophy at Wake Forest before joining the Williams faculty in 1955. As a professor and department chair, he established the college’s religion major and served as acting provost and dean of the faculty under President John E. Sawyer. He left Williams in 1968 to become president of Hamilton College in Clinton, N.Y., where he remained for five years.
He was named president of Williams in 1973 and served for 12 years before accepting an appointment as president of the American Association of Colleges and Universities. A Fulbright scholar, he was the author of two books and the recipient of 16 honorary degrees.
Busy as he was, Professor Chandler “was a terrific and an incredible parent,” Jennifer Chandler recalls. “He never allowed the fatigue or challenges of the times to cause him to snap at us,” she wrote. “I cannot remember a time when we looked at one another to ask, ‘What’s up with Dad?’’’
John W. Chandler Jr., of Longmeadow, recalled his father’s occasional personification of the absent-minded professor. His “signature phrase,” employed when he realized he’d made a mistake, was “Oh my!”
“Dad made three trips down to the House of Walsh on Spring Street to select, get tailored, and bring home a new suit,” his son remembers. “When he went to hang it in his closet at the president’s house, I heard him say it. I found him staring at his new suit hanging next to an identical suit that he had previously purchased. ‘Oh my!’”
Traveling to an academic conference in Virginia, Professor Chandler was “frustrated to discover that the airline, rental car company and hotel each failed to show his reservation in their systems, forcing him to purchase everything at the counter,” his son recalled. “It wasn’t until he got to the empty conference center that he realized he’d left a day early for his trip. ‘Oh my!’”
My late father, who succeeded Professor Chandler as dean of the faculty at Williams, enjoyed relating his friend’s observation upon learning that my dad had arranged for burial plots in the college cemetery, which is situated on high ground near the tennis courts.
“I can’t imagine spending eternity watching bad tennis,” he said.
Oh my.