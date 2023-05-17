WILLIAMSTOWN — In the 1990s, about this time each year, raucous nighttime revelers at a tavern just off Spring Street were occasionally surprised by the sight of a tall, casually dressed lanky guy, accompanied by a uniformed police officer, slowly making his way through the jostling crowd. A marked cruiser was parked in the lot.
The big man’s facial expression was neutral, neither approving nor disapproving. Sometimes a “local” would greet him: “Hi, Mike” or “Hey, chief.” His reply usually was a quick nod and, perhaps, a hint of a crooked smile, but he kept moving. By the time he’d finished his round, there could be no doubt as to the visitor’s identity. The chief of police, J. Michael Kennedy Jr., had come calling.
After the pair departed, the officer driving and the chief in the front passenger seat, it would sometimes take 10 or 15 minutes before the decibel level in the place attained its previous levels and the gang played on. Mike Kennedy’s mission was nonetheless accomplished. He had conveyed his message, his unspoken word to the (probably) unwise: “We’re keeping an eye on you and on this place. Have fun but stay on the right side of the law.”
Most of the time, peace reigned. Now and then, “townie” vs. college student tussles broke out when the tides of alcohol-fueled revelry conflicted on Spring Street, but they were quickly contained.
“You can’t fix stupid,” the chief liked to say.
Last Saturday night, Williamstown, particularly its armed service veterans, lost a kind, wise, funny and generous friend when Mike Kennedy died of an aggressive form of cancer at his home here. He was 75. His wife of 29 years, Mary Courtney Kennedy, and other family members were with him.
His career in public service appears to follow a “rule of 10.” He was chief of police for 10 years, retiring in 2000, and the town’s veterans’ service officer from 2000 to 2010.
Mike derived great satisfaction from both jobs. He worked hard to make the police department more diverse. Also, his belief that the early imposition of consequences could deter later bad behavior may well have kept some young people out of trouble as adults. He would have been pleased even by single-digit results. To Mike Kennedy, every life had value.
His watchwords for veterans’ service, he told an interviewer in 2010, were “never quit.”
“He was tenacious. He was like a bulldog with a veteran’s claim,” recalled Peter White, of Williamstown, a 98-year-old Army veteran of World War II who fought in the Pacific theater.
Until bad health intervened, White met weekly for breakfast with Mike, whom he referred to as “LT” in deference to his rank of lieutenant in the Army. “He was respected by everybody,” White said of his friend. “He respected people, he respected the town.”
Mike took particular care in arranging the bestowal of military honors at veterans’ funerals; he advised and often led color guards from the local American Legion at scores of them.
Drafted into the Army in 1968, Mike served two years with the Medical Department, overseeing the transport of wounded soldiers from Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, D.C., to the Walter Reed Army Medical Center.
This duty may have informed his observation, which he made in a 1991 interview, that Army veterans who served in Vietnam “became disgruntled with Uncle Sam after witnessing the government bureaucracy and red tape veterans face when they file for benefits.”
A pencil, a telephone and a typewriter were the tools Mike applied to the task of securing veterans’ benefits, said Mary Angelo Roberts, his successor in the office and an admirer of his tenacity. So is Joe Bushika, of Clarksburg, commander of the Williamstown American Legion Post. A former member of the North Adams post, Bushika transferred in order to join the Williamstown group’s color guard.
When Mike learned of Bushika’s Vietnam-era service in the Army near the demilitarized zone in Korea and his exposure to Agent Orange, he pursued benefits for Bushika.
“He took the bull by the horns and ended up getting me 60 percent, which is pretty good,” he said. “Without Mike, I never would have gotten any of that.”
Bushika’s last conversation with his friend was on the phone last Wednesday.
“At the end he said, ‘I love you all, brothers.’ Then he hung up,” Bushika said.