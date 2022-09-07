WILLIAMSTOWN — A long holiday weekend somehow doesn’t seem complete without at least one stand-out event.
The event needn’t be elaborate, just memorable: a meal with loved visitors from far away, a favorite movie shown uncut and uninterrupted, a dish made from a beloved ancestor’s recipe, good books, naps, hors d’oeuvres (preferably diet-sinful) and extended cocktail hours — all are eligible for placement on the standout list along with anything else that brings a smile when remembered.
Blasts from the past certainly qualify. My partner, Deb, and I joined friends at Sunday’s Van Morrison concert at Tanglewood and returned home slightly damp and tired but pleasantly Moondanced.
Earlier, we’d had a glimpse of the future through the windshield of a Tesla.
An enthusiastic friend who had waited about a year for delivery of her car was anxious to demonstrate its capabilities. It awaited us in the driveway, gull wing doors open and inviting. Oddly elegant in basic black, the all-electric car whispered onto the road, its power plant humming at a barely audible pitch.
Teslas have an unassuming appearance. The aerodynamic design of most “modern” vehicles is largely replicated in them, but there the similarities end. The Tesla is what used to be called a “sleeper,” a vehicle with a mundane, everyday appearance that belies its ability to blow the doors off just about anything else on the road.
So it was that a gentle touch on the throttle sent the Tesla on a jaw-dropping, Jetson-esque sprint up a hill and around a curve, G-force pressing its occupants’ heads firmly back against the rests. The only sound during takeoff was a whir, heard at slightly higher volume than on our exit from the driveway exit. Sharp intakes of passengers’ breath were louder.
At journey’s end, the car courteously opened its doors. It even increased the distance between door and frame upon sensing the front-seat passenger’s efforts to swing his outsized boots through the gap.
Later, as some Van Morrison lyrics evoked lost loves, it occurred to me that my first car, a 1971 Buick Skylark, was, by comparison with the Tesla, a rattletrap. I loved it nevertheless. It was, for the most part, reliable. It was fast, and, I thought, relatively quiet inside. True, the handling was a bit mushy and a single-speaker radio’s most advanced technological feature was the FM band, but it was a ride — and, most importantly, my ride.
Other cars, 19 of them, got me from A to B over the years. There was the rusty old Subaru DL station wagon, purchased for $500 and reluctantly sold some years later for $100, that racked up scores of round trips between Troy, N.Y., and Williamstown over the Taconic Trail in all weather. Its needs were simple: a weekly helping of 30-weight motor oil and the stub of a pencil in the carburetor vanes to help regulate choke/idle. The car has the unique distinction in this organization of holding both the “Junkbox of the Year” award and three annual “Most Reliable” designations.
“It is of some interest to scholars and historians that the same autumn that saw the abandonment of the window crank and the adoption of the push button (removing the motorist’s last necessity of physical exertion) saw also the registration of 16 million young men of fighting age and symphonic styling,” E.B. White wrote in October 1940. “It is of deep interest to me that in the same week Japan joined the Axis, DeSoto moved its clutch pedal two inches to the left — and that the announcements caused equal flurries among the people.”
Darn that old rear-view mirror.