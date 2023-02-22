WILLIAMSTOWN — Some of the habits and customs acquired or changed during the pandemic have faded away. Others, such as regular hand-washing, remain in force.

In this household, for instance, the persistent aroma of disinfectant is a dim memory, as is toilet paper hoarding and rationing. Still running strong, though, is the pandemic-acquired taste for televised tales of romance and mystery.

So?

OK, I’ll admit it: There’s a Hallmark Channel monkey on my back. It began its stealthy advance on a fateful day in the winter of 2021, when I stopped in the TV room for a quick snooze in my favorite chair. I hadn’t begun counting sheep before I beheld, in her all-American girl-next-door glory, Candace Cameron Bure portraying Aurora Teagarden, librarian and amateur sleuth.

Sensing peril, I employed defenses honed by years of daily journalism. Wasn’t all this a bit precious? Isn’t this plot a bit of a stretch? To my shame, I descended to name-calling: “Roe” Teagarden became “Teabag” in my book.

None of it worked. Indeed, when Bure jumped ship for another network whose content aligned more closely with her views on certain moral issues, I followed, not perhaps as close as I might have — I’m sure we’d disagree on a lot of things — but I still switch to her new channel now and then.

My current TV drug of choice is “Drop Dead Diva,” a comedy series bought by Hallmark from Lifetime, which aired it from 2009 to 2014. Jane Bingum (Brooke Elliott) was reincarnated after a fatal automobile crash as an intelligent, quick-witted, overweight lawyer “hoping to find the meaning of inner beauty.”

In her previous life, Jane had been “Deb” Dobkins, a vapid aspiring fashion model killed in an auto accident on her way to audition for “The Price Is Right.”

It occurs to me that there’s a history of TV “soap” overuse in my file.

For some years in the late 1980s and ‘90s, when I was working nights at this newspaper, my early afternoons were spent following the oddly intriguing lives of the characters in two well-known soaps, “Days Of Our Lives” and “The Bold & The Beautiful.”

In my early youth, during school vacations, snow days, sick days, and other breaks from school, I often joined my mother as she enjoyed her daily views of “The Edge of Night” and “The Secret Storm.”

A Cincinnati native, she liked to remind me that the skyline of the city, home of the programs’ sponsor, Procter & Gamble, appeared at the opening of “The Edge of Night.”

I know! Maybe I could sue P&G.

An important vote in Williamstown

Funding for a new fire station will be the sole item on the agenda for a Feb. 28 meeting of the Williamstown Fire District.

Williams College has pledged to pay $5 million toward the town's proposed $22.5 million fire station Williams College trustees have voted to kick in $5 million toward the cost of a proposed new fire station. Voters will decide next month whether to support the $22.5 million project.

At the meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Williamstown Elementary School, registered voters will decide whether the Fire District will raise, transfer and/or borrow $22.5 million to design, build and equip a new fire station at 562-580 Main St., just east of Aubuchon Hardware. Borrowing must be approved by a two-thirds vote.

The new station would replace the existing facility on Water Street. That building was constructed in 1950, and proponents of the new station argue that it has long been inadequate to house larger, modern fire trucks and to meet much-expanded safety requirements for fire stations.

In addition, they note that the Fire District has taken on more responsibilities, including handling hazardous material leaks and spills, providing EMS support for vehicle accidents and other home and outdoor medical emergencies, providing lift assistance for people who have fallen, search and rescue for lost or injured people, carbon monoxide detection, and assistance with flooded basements.

Borrowing is expected to involve two consecutive one-year notes, followed by a 25-year bond. Repayments of the notes and the bond would be made via the Fire District’s annual property tax assessment.

Proponents calculate that the effect on the property tax rate of the first one-year note is projected to be about 30 cents per $1,000 of valuation. A property valued at $200,000 would face an annual assessment in each of the first two years of $60 to $100. On property valued at $400,000, the assessment would be $120 to $200.

The effect on the tax rate of the 25-year bond is expected to be about 30 cents per $1,000 of valuation.

The combined tax rate for the town and the Fire District currently is $16.78 per $1,000 ($16.17 for the town and 61 cents for the district), so an increase of $1 would be 6 percent.