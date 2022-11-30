WILLIAMSTOWN — Around Halloween each year, it seems, the holidays begin to “loom.” Then comes Thanksgiving, and they are “upon us” once more.
All this looming and leaping sounds predatory, but that connotation is soon washed away by waves of wishes for peace and goodwill. These tides of sentiment often are driven by memories of holidays past, memories summoned by tastes, sounds, sights and scents. Such recollections can emerge out of nowhere, as they did for me a while back as I drove past the sites of long-ago demolished GE buildings between Dalton Avenue and East Street in Pittsfield.
In a brief stint as a public relations “executive” in the 1980s, I worked in Building 42, writing, editing and helping to produce the company’s weekly newspaper, the GE News.
When the holidays pounced, Christmas cookies and other treats abounded. For this foodie, the pickings were first rate.
One bright morning brought an official summons to a divisionwide meeting with the big boss in his office. This well-appointed lair in Building 33 featured a reception area, a private office and a fair-size conference room dominated by an enormous table.
A midmorning call from my GE boss (I served two masters: GE and my employer, a local public relations firm) invited me to place an order for a sandwich to be served at the lunchtime meeting.
Awash in Christmas spirit and hungry enough to eat my hat, I bespoke two roast beef sandwiches on rye with Swiss cheese and lettuce, one with mayo, the other with deli mustard, a side of potato salad and a Coke.
After a brief silence, which I assumed was occasioned by the jotting-down of my order, I heard “Ohh-K” and a reminder of the meeting time.
A couple hours later, I joined 20-or-so other suits in the conference room. The big boss entered, took his seat at the head of the table and summoned the cart of sandwiches, each order individually bagged and tagged.
These he took one-by-one from the cart and passed them down the line, reading off the orders as he went. Another cart, bearing a large cooler filled with ice and soft drinks, was simultaneously being pushed around the table.
Suddenly, the production line came to a halt. I looked up to determine the cause of the delay and saw that the big boss was holding a bag that looked to be a mite overfilled.
Peering at the label, he glanced around the table.
“Who ordered two roast beef sandwiches?” he intoned.
“That would be me,” I said.
“And who are you?” he wanted to know.
Fair enough question, I figured. I wasn’t a GE employee and had no previous direct dealings with the guy, so I identified myself.
He was not impressed.
“Two sandwiches ... OK, well ... around here we find we can get by with one,” he said.
I bit down hard on the reply that boiled up from my empty stomach, and it occurred to me for one brief, horrid moment that he was going to withhold one of the sandwiches as an austerity measure. Finally, shaking his head, apparently more in sorrow than in anger, he passed the sandwiches along.
Charles Dickens’ “Oliver Twist” and Mr. Bumble the beadle came to mind as I laid out my deli picnic — napkins, Coke, and all — and prepared to dig in.
“Please, sir, I want some more,” I said in my best Cockney accent to the guy next to me.
“Oh, brother,” he said. “You really messed up. He doesn’t like you.”
“Well, I just hope my extra sandwich doesn’t break the company,” I replied. “Then he could blame me.”
No wonder I lasted only six months. I quit on my birthday as a gift to myself. Afterward, I ordered up a liverwurst and Muenster on pumpernickel with thin-sliced red onion and deli mustard.
Just one, thank you.