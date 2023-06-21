WILLIAMSTOWN — Of all the subjects I studied in elementary school, math gave me (and, no doubt, my unfortunate teachers) the most trouble. Next on the list was music.
This surprised me a bit. Music was often played and sung in our house; my father played the piano and my mother was an accomplished singer. I joined her in our church choir for a few years, and most days presented music appreciation opportunities with the playing of vinyl recordings of works by, among many others, Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, Chopin, Gilbert & Sullivan, Scott Joplin, Cole Porter, Puccini, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Tchaikovsky, Verdi and Wagner.
Apart from choral directors’ instruction, I had no formal training in music until a few years after I entered Pine Cobble School. There, in a small first-floor room — probably a parlor in the former mansion just off Field Park that the school occupied in those days — I encountered Walter Lehmann.
“Mr. Lehmann” was an imposing figure. In later years, I learned that I wasn’t the only pupil who’d been a bit unsettled at first by his no-nonsense approach to the teaching of his subject. The intensity of my jitters reached its height on the day his lesson featured the playing of scales on the recorder, the instrument issued to each child.
My turn came to play an ascending scale, which I managed. I wasn’t so lucky when the maestro instructed me to play it in reverse. The recorder peeped and squeaked, my fingers fumbled, and Mr. Lehmann fumed. “Try it again, boy,” he demanded. My second attempt produced no improvement. “Tkah!” he said, dismissing me with a hand wave before moving on to the next pupil.
By the end of the school year, my jitters had largely disappeared as the memory of the incident faded and my admiration of Walter Lehmann’s musical talent grew. The turning point came when he took a clarinet from its case, assembled it in front of the class, and asked if anyone had seen an advertisement for Maxwell House coffee on TV recently. Somebody replied by attempting to imitate the ad’s fanciful reproduction of the sound of coffee percolating.
“Did it sound like this?” he said. Raising the clarinet, he worked the valves. It was as if the ad was being played live. He nailed it.
“This is my instrument,” he said, and proceeded to play an intricate jazz tune that lasted until just before the bell rang.
One Saturday night, years later, I visited the Williams Inn and noticed in the lobby a poster announcing the presence in the bar of Walter Lehmann’s Band. On stage was my former teacher, breezing his clarinet. Several other instruments, including a saxophone, a trumpet and a trombone, were arrayed in a rack at his feet. In between numbers, he’d reach down, select one and resume playing without a hitch.
The son of German natives, he was born in Connecticut in 1917 and attended the University of Vermont. He was the senior member of the Spring Street Stompers, a Dixieland band comprised of Williams College students. In 1954, the band won the first of two Arthur Godfrey Talent Scout competitions and later gave a concert at Carnegie Hall in New York City. They were back the following year, soon after the release of their recorded collection of Dixieland tunes that attracted favorable notice in the trade press.
Indeed, according to news accounts, reporters had to be seated behind the curtain of the Carnegie Hall stage, having arrived after the hall’s legal capacity limit had been reached. As many as 400 people flooded the lobby and “spilled out” into 57th Street; it was estimated that 1,000 additional tickets could have been sold if there had been sufficient capacity in the hall.
On one of my last Saturday night visits to the inn, Mr. Lehmann asked me to name my favorite “band tune.” I told him and he returned to the stage and had a word with the band.
“This is for Dusty, the kid who couldn’t play the recorder,” he said. The band struck up “Blue Moon.”
He died in 2003 at age 86.