WILLIAMSTOWN — The peace of a midsummer afternoon was shattered on July 24, 1923, when a boiler exploded in the basement of a Williams College dormitory.
No students were residing in Morgan Hall on Spring Street when the water-heating boiler blew at about 5 p.m., and no injuries were reported, but the building’s caretaker, Louis Bleau, had left the basement about two minutes before the blast occurred, according to an account in The North Adams Transcript supplied by Mike Miller of Petersburg, N.Y.
Miller is a Williamstown history buff who assembles collections of clips for an online newsletter “Where in Williamstown?” which he edits and distributes without charge mostly to members and friends of the Williamstown Historical Museum.
“Had anyone been in the basement at the time, it is believed serious injury would have resulted as the boiler was blown to pieces and fragments of iron were hurled in all directions,” the 1923 news account reads. “Several trunks left in the basement by Williams College students were wrecked and their contents strewn about the floor.”
Hotel guests fill in for strikers
Six days after the Morgan Hall blast, townspeople read of another type of disturbance, this one at Williamstown’s premier tourist hotel.
“Discharge of a waitress at the Greylock Hotel [on July 29] resulted in a strike of a number of waitresses and several men employed there ...” The Transcript account of July 30 reads. “Different versions of the cause of the walk-out were given this morning by Henry N. Teague, lessee of the hotel, and the employees. Mr. Teague said he summarily discharged the waitress when he found her with a tin lunch box filled with fried chicken and other eatables sufficient for two people, which she was evidently preparing to take out of the house.”
The strikers allege that Teague “intercepted [her] as she was leaving the dining room with food that had been left by a diner, that she told him she was hungry and intended to eat it,” the newspaper reported.
The striking employees left Williamstown for Boston (where many of them lived) the day after the walkout; dinner on July 29 was “served by the remaining waitresses, members of the hotel office staff, a girl from the hotel gift shop and several guests.”
The newspaper’s account suggested that the strike may have had its origins in employees’ complaints that too much veal was being given to them at mealtimes. The meat came from Teague’s farm, the Transcript reported. After Teague gave assurances that “he would give consideration to their wishes in that matter, four of the employees decided to stay, but the others demanded that he reinstate the one that he had discharged, which he refused to do, on the ground that it was necessary to strictly enforce the rule against food being taken from the hotel by the employees.”
A few days after the strike, all but two or three of those who walked out were back on the job, the Transcript reported. “The five men waiters who also went on strike have not been given their jobs back, however,” the paper’s account reads.
“La-Co” reunion draws a large crowd
Dozens of patrons of the former La Cocina, the first Mexican restaurant in the county, gathered for a reunion on Sept. 3 at the Bounti Fare restaurant in Adams. Entertainment was provided by live bands and solo artists, nearly all of whom had performed “Upstairs” at La Cocina, which opened on Wahconah Street in Pittsfield in 1976. Its founders, brothers-in-law Tom Borden and Gary DuBois, raised about $1,400 for the venture.
La Cocina in Pittsfield closed in 1991, about eight months after the closing of a location in North Adams.
That so many alumni of such a long-ago shuttered tavern should travel crowded roads on a sultry holiday weekend to get together as they did back in the day is more than somewhat remarkable.
La Cocina’s atmosphere was unique. It was cozy without being cramped, lively without being deafening, restful without being sleepy. It had an intensely loyal cadre of regulars who dropped in almost nightly, many coming from work at nearby Berkshire Medical Center.
The Eagle also was well represented. When the restaurant was damaged by fire in 1984 and closed for extensive repairs, my partner, Deb, then county editor of The Eagle, was bereft. The paper’s city editor, the late William F. Bell, half-jokingly proposed a headline for a news story about the fire. “Eagle editor left homeless” never made the paper, but it wasn’t far off the mark.