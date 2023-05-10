Williamstown residents and police say DOJ program inspired accountability, transparency The U.S. Department of Justice's Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships program is meant to create a dialogue between local law enforcement and the community it serves.

WILLIAMSTOWN — The apparent success of a U.S. Department of Justice-endorsed program to increase transparency and accountability in the Williamstown Police Department is welcome news.

Much work remains to be done, but the recently released report of a Strengthening Police and Community Partnership Council planning group states that the goal of rebuilding trust between the police and the community is much closer than it was in March 2022. A townwide meeting held that month was attended by about 90 people who voiced their concerns over allegations made in 2021 of serious misconduct by police officers. The charges included racist and sexist comments and improper online searches conducted on critics of the department.

The extent of the progress made since the group began work may be measured by the assessment offered by a 27-year veteran member of the department in a news story published on May 1.

“I made the comment when I first started here, ‘I love my job, I just don’t like some of the guys I work with,” Tania Hernandez told The Eagle. “Now, I still love my job, but I like the guys I work with. It’s a tight-knit family. Everybody communicates, helps each other. When somebody does something wrong, they get disciplined.”

The first Williamstown Police chief I remember was the late John Courtney, who subsequently ran successfully for Berkshire County Sheriff. He was succeeded in Williamstown by Joseph Zoito, whom I knew better than Courtney. Zoito was a member of the Panthers, a group that included Williams College employees and town officials. The group met for coffee every weekday at 10 a.m. at the former Gym Lunch on Spring Street. My late father, who was a teacher and administrator at Williams, was a Panther and got along well with Zoito, with whom he and others handled the occasional disciplinary infractions committed by Williams students, both on- and off-campus.

A highlight of Zoito’s career, in my father’s estimation, was the police chief’s one-time ex-officio service as an arbiter of public decency.

During its 1977 season, The Williamstown Summer Theatre Festival presented “Equus,” a 1973 play about a psychiatrist’s efforts to treat a young man who has a pathological religious fascination with horses. There’s a nude scene in the show, and the theatre festival’s board, of which my father was a member, was advised to avoid a possible shutdown of the production by running the scene past the local police chief. It was hoped that Zoito would declare that it did not violate community standards as applied to obscenity.

The chief sat alone in the front row, watched the scene, then left the theater, promising to announce his decision before the end of the day. Around 5 p.m., my father took a telephone call in private, then emerged with glad tidings: “Break out the ice,” he said. “Joe Zoito says it’s not obscene.”

In my experience covering police and court news for many years, I’ve come to believe that law enforcement, especially on the local level, cannot be a “one-size-fits-all” job if it’s to be effective.

Courtney, Zoito and Michael Kennedy, who succeeded Zoito as chief, were among the many police officers I know who understand the importance of attention to the small stuff: the considered handout of “breaks,” especially to young people; a reassuring word; a smile, a joke, a helping hand. These win public confidence faster and more permanently than any bureaucratic policy, no-nonsense attitude, or unswerving reliance on a “book.”

The current chief, Michael Ziemba, has demonstrated his commitment to improvement, noting that the recruitment and training of new staff is high on his list of priorities.

In the winter of 2003, two years after my partner and I moved into my family’s house, Williamstown was buried under nearly a foot of snow. We both worked nights at The Eagle, Deb as night managing editor, a job that kept her at the paper until the wee hours.

That morning, she arrived at Field Park to find the entrance to our road blocked by high snow drifts. (I’d barely made it home several hours earlier.) She headed to the police department, which was then situated nearby. She explained her dilemma and asked to use the phone to call home. The officer on duty OK’d that, but when asked if she could park her car overnight in Town Hall’s plowed lot and walk home, he refused, citing the need for parking space for town employees on their arrival the next morning.

A promise to return and remove the car well before business hours was brusquely swept aside. I walked to the station and arrived just after she left the building. We ended up parking — illegally — in the Williams Inn lot next door and she and I walked home. Since then, I have worried that the “culture” of my hometown’s police department had deteriorated to the point of comparison with a club for bad boys with just enough authority to make them dangerous. The scandal of 2021 deepened that worry immeasurably.

It’s a relief to see that there’s now an excellent chance of full restoration of the WPD’s traditional commitment to public service.