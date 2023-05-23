Dr. Brenda Butler: More family time, less social media is key to fighting youth mental health crisis

Communicating openly with your children about the worries they face in today’s world and spending more time as families — away from the black hole of social media — are the first steps in confronting the mental health crisis that’s consuming our children and adolescents.
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy calls it “the defining public health crisis of our time,” a problem that began long before the COVID-19 pandemic forced all of us, including our kids, into deeper isolation and a chronic preoccupation with social media. The crisis among the young is raising widespread concern this May as we mark National Mental Health Awareness Month.
In the 10 years leading up to the pandemic, feelings of persistent sadness and hopelessness — as well as suicidal thoughts and behavior — increased by about 40 percent among young people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). During the pandemic, in addition to the forced isolation and academic disruption, many children nationally lost caregivers; others experienced domestic violence and emotional abuse.
Those traumatic experiences have a lasting impact. A 1998 study of adults which produced a still-used questionnaire called the Adverse Childhood Experience (ACE) Survey determined that the more adversity you experience in childhood, the more health risks you have — both physical and mental — as an adult. Cancer, heart disease, diabetes, depression, substance use disorder and suicide can be triggered by those past traumas.
Risk factors include physical, sexual and emotional abuse, physical and emotional neglect, mental illness in a family member, divorce, substance use disorder in a family member, incarceration of a relative and domestic violence.
Today’s kids face many stresses on top of the usual ups and downs: poverty, homelessness, food insecurity, racism, gun violence, polarization in our political dialogue, natural disasters, and climate change. Social media introduces a whole new range of pressures like online bullying, inappropriate content, and unrealistic standards around physical appearance. Social media can really make kids feel inadequate and lonely.
One of the key challenges in confronting the youth mental health crisis is the serious nationwide shortage of therapists, psychiatrists, and psychologists. There’s a saying: “If you build it, they will come.”
We could build and build resources for childhood and adolescent mental health, and it will fill up in no time. We never seem to have enough. Having nationwide student loan repayment programs would be one way to demonstrate we value this type of work and attract more people to the field.
Meantime, there are many things parents can do at home to offset this mental health crisis among our youth:
• Model healthy behavior yourselves. Manage your own emotions.
• Get off the phone or laptop and spend more quality time with your children.
• Have meals together.
• Make sure the environment you create in your home is consistent and safe for your children.
• Make sure you know who your child is hanging out with.
• Encourage them to be involved in healthy, pro-social activities.
• Communicate openly with your children about whatever they need or want to talk about. Feel free to check in in with them about their mental health, their experiences at school, their knowledge of and exposure to substances.
• Help them process the tragedies they see happening in this world, such as mass shootings. Do so in a way that is supportive and regulated.
• Make sure you’re checking in on what your child is looking at on social media.
• Make sure your child has regular checkups with their pediatrician, who is the first line of defense in safeguarding your child’s mental health.