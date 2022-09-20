Dr. James W. Lederer: Whether it’s to fight COVID, seasonal flu or a range of childhood diseases, vaccines should be taken seriously

I’m alive and healthy today in no small part because of my childhood and adult vaccinations.
I’m not alone. Like many people old enough to remember a time when vaccines were perhaps more widely and readily hailed for saving lives and, in the case of once-rampant diseases like polio, protecting millions from lifelong physical disability, I have long been a great believer in vaccinations to increase our life spans, spare us from terrible illnesses and strengthen our global immunity to the ravages of otherwise pervasive diseases.
Today, as an infectious disease specialist who serves as chief medical officer of Berkshire Health Systems, one of my responsibilities is to remind and even convince people that vaccines are a safe, highly effective way to preserve individual and population health.
Not surprisingly, the vaccination on most people’s minds today is for COVID-19. The ongoing pandemic has illustrated the efficacy of several vaccines in either preventing infection altogether or reducing hospitalizations and deaths from the virus for those who do get it. As of the end of August, nearly 70 percent of Americans had been “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
But as we’ve seen, even people who had the full run of recommended COVID shots and boosters were coming down with virus over the summer, though thankfully most did not require hospitalization, unlike the early days of the pandemic before any vaccines were available.
As we begin the fall months, variants of the COVID virus continue to mutate, so additional booster shots may be recommended for specific age groups and high-risk patient populations. Stay tuned. On Sept. 1, the CDC authorized the use of updated booster shots created by both Moderna and Pfizer, specifically formulated to offer protection against two Omicron variants of COVID-19. Talk to your doctor about what makes sense for you.
The arrival of fall also is a reminder to get your regular annual flu or influenza vaccination. This is recommended for all people age six months and over. It can be done safely the same time as a COVID booster shot. A higher-dose annual flu vaccine is preferentially recommended this year for people age 65 and over.
Many other vaccines are recommended throughout the life span, but the five I will call out here are as follows:
Tdap or Td: Tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (whooping cough) are highly contagious and life-threatening, especially for infants under six weeks of age. You may have received the Tdap vaccine when you were a child. Over time, the vaccine loses its effectiveness, so if has been more than 10 years since you’ve had one, talk to your doctor about scheduling a shot.
MMR: This vaccine protects against measles, mumps and rubella. All three are highly contagious and pose serious health risks.
Chickenpox: Since 1995, when the chickenpox vaccine became part of the recommended immunizations for children, the disease is at an all-time low. If you weren’t immunized against chickenpox, and you suspect you’ve never had the disease, talk to your doctor about scheduling. The same vaccine can prevent shingles if you have had prior chickenpox infection as a child.
Hepatitis A and B: As infections of the liver, these can cause lifelong, irreparable, damage. Protect yourself for up to 25 years by scheduling a Hepatitis A and B vaccination. You’re at higher risk if you travel abroad, care for someone with hepatitis, have a liver disease, or are a man who has sex with other men.
Pneumococcal: This vaccine protects you from the bacteria that causes pneumonia. More than a million Americans are hospitalized each year due to pneumonia. Vulnerable groups, such as infants, young children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems, are especially at risk.