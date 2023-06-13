Dr. Trevor Bayliss: Surviving and thriving beyond cancer

Cancer affects everyone. With more than 18.1 million people living with and beyond cancer in the U.S. today — and nearly 44 million diagnosed with cancer within the past five years worldwide — everyone has been touched by cancer in some way.
With major advances in cancer treatment and technology over the past few decades, more people than ever are living with and beyond cancer — a relatively new reality that creates both opportunities and challenges for those who have gone through the cancer experience. For many, it’s the ultimate wake-up call for resetting life’s priorities.
Survivorship is an aspect of the cancer journey that focuses on the health and well-being of a person with cancer. This includes the physical, mental, emotional, social, and financial effects of cancer that begin at diagnosis and continue through treatment and beyond.
The survivorship experience also includes issues related to follow-up care (including regular health and wellness checkups), late effects of treatment, cancer recurrence, second cancers, and quality of life. Family members, friends, caregivers, and other cancer survivors are also part of the survivorship experience.
As a cancer survivor myself, as well as a specialist in hematology oncology, I have both a personal and a professional perspective on what it takes to combat and survive cancer. More than anything, it takes a partnership between the patient, their loved ones and the team of professionals who tend to their care, not only during treatment, but after the cancer is gone.
Everyone on that care team — patients, doctors, nurses, technicians, behavioral and integrative health professionals, researchers, family members, friends and others — deserves a round of applause as we continue to increase cancer survival rates.
Cancer is not only a physical assault on the body, but a highly emotional experience that will test the strength and resilience of anyone. A very common phenomenon I see over and over again is that many have their biggest emotional crisis after they’ve beaten their cancer.
When a patient is first diagnosed, once they absorb the initial shock, they’re immediately motivated to beat the disease. They want to know what they’ve got to do. They dive into treatment and are very focused.
That’s all good; that attitude is critical. But when the treatments are over and the cancer is gone, they find themselves emotionally processing all that has happened, and they begin to truly understand the fragility of their lives. It’s an important, completely normal stage of the survival process.
The emotions can vary dramatically. Some are burdened with worry that the cancer will return. Others experience what’s often called “survivor guilt,” wondering why they were chosen to beat the disease, when so many others don’t.
Some just want to put the ordeal behind them and return to the lives they had before, and there’s nothing wrong with that. And then there are those who want to take the cancer experience and use it to change their lives.
If I had my wish for every cancer patient, it would be that they not only beat their cancer, but they come out even stronger and more resilient. This is when survivorship can really go to another level. These are the people who are thriving.
They’re using that horrible experience to grow. They’re making amazing changes, increasing their physical activity and developing healthy nutrition plans. They’re re-prioritizing what’s truly important. They’re focusing on the things that make them happy, reconnecting friendships and restoring family connections they may have neglected.
We recognized National Cancer Survivors Day on June 4, and celebrations continue to be held throughout the month, including the incredibly moving community tradition of the Relay for Life, hosted annually by the American Cancer Society. This year, the Relay will be held on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Guardian Life Insurance, 700 South St., Pittsfield.
If you are a cancer survivor, I salute you. If you are currently battling cancer, I encourage you to reach out to your family, friends, and clinical team for support.
If you are a friend or family member of person who is currently facing cancer or is a cancer survivor, I thank you for reaching out — not only during the month of June when we celebrate survivorship, but every day of the year — because no one should have to face cancer alone.