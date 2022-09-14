WILLIAMSTOWN — In 1969, my late father wrote to the librarian at Windsor Castle to request access to, and permission to publish, “certain material” from the Royal Archives.
A scholar of Britain’s Victorian-Edwardian period, he was editing the diary of Edward Walter Hamilton, private secretary to four-term Prime Minister William Ewart Gladstone.
Some weeks later, he received an envelope postmarked Windsor. Inside was a note card granting access to certain letters written in the 1880s by the Prince of Wales (later Edward VII) to Gladstone. Under the typed text, handwritten in ink, was a one-word signature: Elizabeth.
One of the British monarch’s duties is to vet applications for access to the Royal Archives, but royal duties may be delegated, thus saving the monarch from dealing with the myriad minor details that could be viewed as royal pains.
Not by Elizabeth II. Devotion to duty was a hallmark of her 70-year reign, the longest in British history. Anti-monarchists justly point out that much was suffered by her subjects, particularly in the nation’s colonies but also at home. Although sometimes slow on the uptake, the queen wasn’t tone deaf: Her apologies, though rare, were sincere. Her heart was in the right place and people showed their appreciation: State occasions over seven decades throughout Britain and its commonwealths brought many thousands of people to sidewalks, curbsides and windows to wave Union Jacks and handkerchiefs and offer bouquets and cheer.
That’s not public relations. It’s certainly not politics. For many, it’s commonly held memories of parents, grandparents and great-grandparents telling of two young princesses, Elizabeth and Margaret Rose, broadcasting comforting messages to children trying to get to sleep during the Blitz. It’s a photo of a young woman standing near a Land Rover whose engine she dismantled and rebuilt. It’s a familiar voice on Christmas Day, an unadorned statement of the goals and plans of “my government” at the opening of Parliament. It’s an odd, backhanded wave, a sidesaddle horse ride in full uniform, a Corgi on a couch, a straight answer in an interview. People knew where she stood, and while many disagreed with her government, the monarchy or both, they could never honestly doubt her loyalty to the nation and to the preservation and promotion of self-government for all people.
Her accession to the throne could be viewed as a happy accident of politics and morals. Her uncle, Edward VIII, declaring himself unable to perform his duties as king “without the help and support of the woman I love,” abdicated in 1936 in favor of his younger brother, who became George VI. Elizabeth’s father was a shy, mild-mannered naval officer who struggled to overcome a stutter in order to speak in public.
There is evidence that Elizabeth’s mother — also Queen Elizabeth but known as the Queen Mother or Queen Mum — detested Edward VIII. She’s said to have blamed him for forcing her beloved husband into a stressful job that contributed to his early death in 1952.
There is stronger proof, however, that Edward VIII rather admired the Nazis, viewing them as efficient administrators. It’s believed to have been more than likely that Edward was prepared to negotiate a separate peace with Hitler, a provision of which would have subjected Britain to Nazi occupation.
His brother George, thankfully, would have none of it, and his determination to defend Britain’s freedom passed to his eldest daughter when she became queen upon his death.
It’s evident that the queen did not just scribble her signature on the card my father got in 1969. She appears to have done — or commissioned — some investigation.
“There will be no objection to the publication either of the brief extracts from the letters written by the Prince of Wales to Gladstone which are quoted in your enclosure, or of the references to other letters from the Prince to Gladstone,” reads a subsequent letter to my father from the librarian. “In view of the subject-matter of these letters, however, no specific acknowledgement should be made to the owner of the copyright for permission to publish them.”
The “other letters” suggest the suspected involvement of the Prince of Wales in the sale of peerages for prices as high as 30,000 pounds. The details are sparse, but the queen was taking no chances on allowing even the tiniest blot on the royal family’s copy book.
Attention to such minute detail certainly puts her in a class with her ancestor, Queen Victoria, as an administrator. And Victoria, as sweatshirts presented to us by my father one Christmas proclaimed, “wrought her people lasting good.”