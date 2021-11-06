It’s November, and lest you forget, Christmas is less than eight weeks away. Celebrating Hanukkah? Less than four weeks to go. For con artists, it’s time for seasons cheatings, so, here are a few of the ways criminals work for your money.
Previously, I wrote about the numerous shopping scams, but here are two more for consideration: substitute products and identity theft.
A number of fraudulent websites offer brand-name items at deep discounts or advertise included gift cards as incentives. Shoppers find that the products are counterfeit or “knockoff” items, and the gift cards are invalid. Some websites merely hope to obtain data that can be used for identity theft, including names, addresses, and credit card information.
Unveiling these scams can be as simple as calling the Better Business Bureau, visiting its website, or conducting a web search using the business name with the word “rating" attached.
Social media is another potential danger for shoppers. Criminals post items for sale or attempt to lure you to fraudulent websites by asking you to complete surveys. Why? Financial theft and identity theft.
Gift cards are popular presents, and gift card scams are easy pickings for scammers.
One con artist trick is to copy the card numbers and pins on cards by scraping the screening layer. An unsuspecting buyer gives the card as a gift, only to find out that the value of the card is $0. Your best protection is to examine the back of the card for any tampering, such as revealed numbers or scratch marks. Give that card to a store employee and purchase one that is “clean.”
Another criminal favorite this season is package theft. Increased online shopping means increased business for companies like FedEx, Amazon and UPS. Deliveries are often made when people are working or at school. Criminals observe delivery trucks and steal packages that are unattended. Protect your packages by having them held until a convenient time for delivery, or arrange to pick them up elsewhere.
The holiday season has traditionally been a great time for earning extra money through part-time jobs. It is also a popular time for criminals to steal money or personal information from job seekers. Often, job offers appear on social media requesting resumes and personal information, including social security numbers. Research the job offer before completing an application.
Criminals also post help-wanted ads on legitimate websites. These ads include links to impostor websites requesting completion of a bogus application. Once again, due diligence is necessary.
Where possible, apply for employment in person. Verify the legitimacy of the offer if applying on a website. Use legitimate information (conduct a Google search) to contact the company, asking if it is hiring and how to apply. As with all scams, if this is fraudulent, report it to the FBI on the website IC3.gov or the FTC, reportfraud.ftc.gov.
All scams are designed to take advantage of people’s lapse in judgment or emotional state, but some are far more destructive. These are the scams that prey on the generosity and goodwill of those who wish to help friends, neighbors and strangers in need.
Charity fraud accounts for a loss of well over $40 billion a year. Some of the scams are elaborate impersonations of real charities, including well-designed websites and mailings, while others are less sophisticated and may simply be frames in an email message of social media posts.
Citing immediacy can be a red flag. Scammers will often present their argument as addressing a hardship that your donation will ease. Similarly, the requested form of payment can be a red flag. Payments in cash, gift cards and wire transfers leave almost no trail and no proof of your donations. Making payments by check or credit card will provide a record of your actions, but exercise care whenever entering credit card information online.
Finally, use one of the public services to research charities — charitynavigator.org, the Better Business Bureau’s give.org, or guidestar.org provide ratings of charities.
Questions, concerns? Contact me, egreenblott@aarp.org.