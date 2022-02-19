Where are all the young people? The lack of young adults in Berkshire County is clear to anyone and it’s not getting any better.
After high school, students go to college or move to bigger cities like Boston, New York and Washington, leaving only some who stay in the Berkshires. The ones who stay behind often live with their parents or move in with other friends and students who stayed behind. Besides these token few, not many other young adults live in the Berkshires. Why is that?
The main reason is the cost of living here. The median cost of a house in the Berkshires is $359,000. The average 24-year-old makes $29,814.28 a year, this breaks down to making $14.33 an hour and is not enough to be able to afford even a 480-square-foot cabin, its sale price listed at $99,500 in rural Becket.
Tourists and people with above average wages are moving here. They tend to be older and buy up houses and apartment buildings and turn them into single-family homes. This cuts out the option of apartment living for younger adults who can’t afford an entire house.
The most common store hours for a local business in downtown Great Barrington are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a few staying open later on certain days. This cuts out activity options for young adults and local teenagers who usually don’t get out of school until 3 p.m. or work until around 5 p.m.. Restaurants are open a bit later, yet no one can afford to go out every night, and it’s not a reliable way to get your social battery filled. Most restaurants close by 9 p.m. anyway. Teenagers and young adults are thus likely to just stay home.
As a high-school senior at Monument Mountain, I search endlessly — and unsuccessfully — for activities to do past 5 p.m. Pittsfield and other locales farther north offer a few more options, but I don’t feel at home there and often don’t want to make the 25-minute drive just for some entertainment. I’m left with the option of going home and hopefully having friends over or driving around, which gets boring pretty quickly.
The Berkshires need change. We need to do something about the issues at hand rather than just knowing they’re there and wishing it were better.
The Berkshires are getting older — at least the population is. If we don’t try to cater to younger people, then they’re going to stop coming and the high schoolers that are here are going to leave as soon as they get the chance.
We need young people. They offer fresh opinions and keep our towns exciting. Without them, we’ll get stagnant and become the retirement town we’re already on our way to creating.