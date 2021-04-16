As we celebrate our second National Volunteer Week since the start of the pandemic, we want to reflect upon the amazing efforts of all of the Massachusetts residents who have stepped up to support their neighbors during these long and difficult months.
As leaders in our commonwealth engaged in supporting our communities through service and volunteerism, we want to say thank you to all of the volunteers and corps members serving tirelessly every day to make life a little better or easier for others.
So many people in the commonwealth have been devastated or disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to those who lost loved ones or whose lives have been upended.
The pandemic has revealed so many needs, issues, concerns, deficits and bright spots. Yes, bright spots. We saw that Massachusetts residents can rally together, embrace innovation and support each other. University of Massachusetts Medical School helped establish the Vaccine Corps, which has over 5,700 volunteers registered to support vaccination sites across Central Massachusetts. Volunteers include medical professionals, retired health care providers, students, faculty and staff of local colleges and universities, and community members who just want to lend a hand. Newton-based Jewish Big Brother Big Sisters’ enrollment numbers are at their highest point in years as a surprisingly large number of people have been reaching out during the pandemic to mentor.
Both the Berkshire and Franklin Medical Reserve Corps have welcomed and trained hundreds of new volunteers who are supporting their region’s COVID response in medical and nonmedical roles. Through multiple COVID clinic deployments per week, volunteers have served thousands of hours each month. The MRC is developing a Senior Citizen Resilience Program that strives to mitigate the ill effects of social isolation and loneliness exacerbated during COVID with creativity and connectedness — and also has specialized teams to help children and animals during disasters.
Michelle Spaziani joined Franklin MRC in March 2020 and quickly became engaged in a mask-making project. She doesn’t sew, but she donated and delivered supplies to MRC volunteers who do, and she happily laundered and ironed fabric. Since the vaccine rollout began, Michelle has raised her hand to volunteer at almost every single clinic. Michelle has now stepped up to a leadership position within the Franklin Medical Reserve Corps, acting as clinic team leader. In this role, she is the point person in the chain of command for MRC volunteers and public health clinic managers alike.
Of her experience volunteering, Michelle said, “at the clinics, many people have cried with me: tears of gratitude or tears of anxiety or fear. One man was terrified of the shot, and he openly wept as we talked through it and held well-sanitized hands. One woman got up and danced after getting her shot. Those moments have affected me, and I’m grateful for them.”
In response to the crisis, Massachusetts Service Alliance, the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires and other regional nonprofit networks, partnered to launch an online state-of-the-art statewide nonprofit platform, msaconnectsforgood.org, to connect nonprofits with potential volunteers, donors and partners. The Massachusetts Service Alliance created the COVID-19 Resiliency Grant and awarded 56 organizations across the commonwealth, including the Franklin Medical Reserve Corps, with funding to engage volunteers to address senior isolation, youth education, food insecurity, housing mediation and mental health. The grants will engage nearly 8,000 volunteers and provide $220,000 worth of funding.
Blue skies are returning after this pandemic disaster. People of all ages will want to continue to help their neighbors as an uneven and inequitable recovery unfolds. Our organizations stand ready to ensure we truly rebuild in a way that better prepares our commonwealth and communities for what’s next.