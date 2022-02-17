Put yourself in the shoes of a pre-adolescent girl getting her period for the first time. She is experiencing severe cramps and gushing blood, but she cannot understand why; she is convinced that she is dying. Her single father was too uncomfortable to discuss menstruation with her, and her school was told to not discuss anything “sexual” in nature.
Now imagine a teenage boy forcing sex on his girlfriend; he thinks it is acceptable because they are dating. His parents never discussed the importance of consent with him, and the school was told to not discuss anything “political” in nature.
One might be surprised to hear that only half of parents feel comfortable discussing menstruation with their daughter, and as many as 60 percent of high school boys find it acceptable to force sex on a girl in some circumstances.
This is what can happen when teachers are forced to leave all the “educating” to the parents.
Across the country, a flurry of bills are being passed restricting what teachers can and cannot teach within their curricula. In South Carolina, a proposed law would prohibit teachers from discussing any topic that creates “discomfort, guilt or anguish on the basis of political belief.” Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bills, HB 1557 and SB 1834, would bar teachers from “encourag(ing) classroom discussions about sexual orientation or gender identity … in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.”
Even in neighboring Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, representatives have proposed bills that would block teachers from discussing anything political, sexual or religious in nature. Rhode Island Rep. Patricia Morgan proposed a bill that would “prohibit the teaching of divisive concepts” pertaining to race or sex, and Maine Rep. Meldon Carmichael presented a bill that would prevent public school teachers from “engaging in political, ideological or religious advocacy in the classroom.” New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu went so far as to sign a state budget bill in 2021 that banned teachers from discussing race, gender, sexual orientation or “any doctrine or theory promoting a negative account or representation of the founding and history of the United States of America.”
We cannot let this happen in Massachusetts. We cannot allow these draconian gag orders to rewrite America’s political history.
How are teachers even supposed to avoid political issues when politics is everywhere, from our clothing to our food to our relationships? Where does one draw the line in terms of what topics are acceptable, and how far will this censorship go? February is Black History Month. Will history teachers soon be barred from discussing the triumphs and struggles of African Americans throughout U.S. history because parents who want to whitewash our past claim that Black History Month is “too political?” Will physical education teachers soon be forbidden from teaching the practices of yoga and meditation — as they once were in the Alabama Public School System — because they are rooted in Eastern religion and are therefore “too religious” in nature?
Somewhere along the line, parents have forgotten the purpose of compulsory education: It’s not about teaching students how to memorize specialized facts like “the mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell” but rather about teaching students how to think critically — how to analyze for themselves, make informed decisions and discover who they are. Shouldn’t we want this for our children?
Many parents falsely believe that teachers are trying to “indoctrinate” youth with their own “dangerous” liberal views. However, in a classroom, students are exposed to myriad views — unlike at home where they tend to only be exposed to their parents’ personal views. Is that not a form of brainwashing in and of itself?
Though some parents may claim that it is imperative to prohibit all political discussion in the classroom, they ultimately only want to ban political discourse that contradicts their own personal beliefs. Otherwise, state representatives who are trying to ban “divisive” concepts in the classroom would take umbrage with teachers promoting student council meetings and reciting — with their students — the Pledge of Allegiance, which makes mention of “one nation under God.”
These parent-driven initiatives to censor teachers’ curricula are not only misguided but also fruitless. Parents are foolish to believe that they can suppress what their children discuss and internalize simply by censoring what educators teach in the classroom. Even if parents were to successfully ban parts of the school curriculum that they deemed “inappropriate,” “dangerous” or “divisive,” they could not impede their children’s ability to access information because we live in the digital age, where information is readily available through the internet and social media.
Parents are trying so hard to “protect” their children from having to face controversial — or shall we say relevant — issues that they are leaving their children unprepared to exist in the real world. Parents need to recognize that our nation has sadly become very divided. If schools purposely shelve political, sexual and religious issues, students will ultimately feel lost in today’s society.