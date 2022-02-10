Inability to concentrate. A sudden decline in grades. Isolation from classmates. These are signs that your child’s mental health could be declining. Is your child’s school equipped to help?
The American School Counselor Association recommends that schools hire one school counselor for every 250 students and one school psychologist for every 700 students. However, as many as 43 percent of public schools lack a school psychologist, and public schools in Berkshire County are no exception: North Adams Public Schools only have one school psychologist serving 1,358 students and Lenox Public Schools have merely two adjustment counselors watching over 776 students — far below the state’s already paltry recommendations.
This needs to change. In-school mental health resources, like access to a school psychologist, are desperately needed to address the current youth mental health crisis. One in 5 children nationwide have a mental health disorder, but only 20 percent of them seek out mental health treatment; the remaining 80 percent are forced to cope with potentially debilitating mental health symptoms all on their own. It is hard enough for an adult to function while coping with a mental health disorder, let alone a developing child.
Perhaps this is why youth suicides are on the rise. Between 2006 and 2016, the suicide rate among children ages 10 to 17 skyrocketed by 70 percent — and that was before the pandemic. In 2020, there was a 22.3 percent spike in emergency room trips for potential or attempted youth suicides as compared to 2019.
Students are in urgent need of mental health treatment now more than ever, but providers in rural America are few and far between. Among America’s non-metropolitan counties, 65 percent do not even have a practicing psychiatrist while 47 percent don’t have a psychologist.
Even in districts that offer mental health resources, families cannot always afford the added cost of counseling. Can you imagine being forced to choose between paying for potentially life-saving mental health treatment and paying for basic necessities like groceries and toilet paper? Sadly, that is the reality for one-quarter of Americans.
All children — regardless of their family income and ZIP code — deserve to have access to mental health counseling. This is why it is imperative that schools hire the proper number of school-based mental health providers, which include counselors, social workers and school psychologists.
School-based mental health providers have proven to be effective in helping students cope with mental health struggles. In 2013, the Oregon State Legislature allocated $3.6 million to school based health centers so that these schools could hire more mental health providers. Of the 25 Oregon schools with school-based health centers, only 14 chose to increase their mental health services, hiring a total of 11 extra school psychologists. The benefits of those increases were staggering: Schools that hired more school psychologists saw a 15 percent decrease in youth depressive episodes and a 32 percent drop in youth suicidal attempts as compared to schools that did not increase availability of mental health resources. This was only over a two-year span. Imagine how much better things will be in five, 10 or 15 years. If school administrators commit to improving youth mental health, they can really make a difference in a lot of students’ lives.
School-based mental health providers not only help students emotionally but also academically, setting them up for a brighter future. Research has shown that schools with mental health providers have higher attendance rates and graduation rates. When Brighton High School hired three school psychologists in 2017 to reverse its low 74 percent student attendance rate, attendance increased by 7 percent by the end of the first year alone.
School administrators might try to cut corners by hiring adjustment counselors in lieu of school psychologists since adjustment counselors are typically paid around $20,000 less. However, it is essential that schools employ both, because only school psychologists can administer diagnostic testing and diagnose mental health disorders.
Many school administrators recognize the importance of hiring more school-based mental health providers like school psychologists, but they would tell you that it’s just not in the budget. Pittsfield, for example, has been forced to make significant staffing reductions in the city’s public schools due to tight fiscal restraints. So, hiring more mental health employers would be nearly impossible. This is why the Massachusetts Legislature must provide public schools with funding specifically allocated for mental health resources — most importantly the hiring of school psychologists. If Oregon can do it, then so can we.
We must give our youth a fighting chance.