Often cities have to get funding and invest heavily in projects that will bring economic benefits. Sometimes, however, just changing a regulation can bring equal benefits – for free! I offer the following suggestions thinking mostly about North Adams, Adams and Pittsfield, although other Berkshire communities might benefit.
When I first came to North Adams 32 years ago, I stated that I wanted to live in the Beaver Mill, (which I was purchasing). City officials couldn’t accept that I wanted to live in a “factory” when there were ample houses available. I mentioned the concept of an artist wanting a loft to work at all hours, because artwork is not a 9-to-5 endeavor. The word “loft” was like a foreign word. We were able to create living space in the mill due to old codes that had allowed factories to have apartments for watchmen and allowed proprietors to live behind or above their stores.
About a dozen years later, I repurposed the Eclipse Mill. There was not one person, including friends, who didn’t think I was crazy. I had to get the city to pass a “live/work” exception, but that sailed through because they were desperate for some economic development. Please note — the key phrase is “live/work.” It’s code for what artists — but also entrepreneurs and innovators — desire, ideally in the form of lofts in converted mills and industrial spaces.
The Eclipse Mill turned out to be one of the most successful artist buildings in the U.S. The 40 lofts that I sold for $80,000 to $100,000 now sell for $250,000 to $300,000 and more; the city receives taxes on a building assessed for more than $10 million. Each artist is not only a resident buying locally, but also a small business needing services and additional supplies. Many of the artists are community activists and have done wonderful volunteer projects. Yet, this successful lesson still seems ignored by elected officials. There was a stampede for the Eclipse Mill lofts when I first publicly announced my plans. The demand has grown since then, and it’s not just artists who want those spaces. With the pandemic, there are many more New Yorkers and Bostonians wanting to move to safer pastures. Why not exploit the demand for our benefit?
Most Berkshire towns fully blossomed around the turn of the century. Zoning was minimum; if someone wanted a blacksmith or woodworking shop in the barn behind the house, no problem. As the population increased, towns created zoning regulations to steer retail and offices into the downtown/Main Street, large “dirty” industry into industrial zones, and excluded businesses from locating in residential areas (except for local “corner stores” that were grandfathered in, and state zoning normally allowed exceptions for doctor offices and schools).
Fast-forward a century: The population of North Adams is almost half of what it was at midcentury. Therefore, there are many vacant houses in disrepair. Business has dramatically changed; big-box stores decimated the small independent stores located on Main Street. Most new businesses are internet-related, not needing huge mills or employing hundreds of workers or spurring out poisonous fumes. The typical family gets as many UPS deliveries (Amazon) as any typical business — seven days a week. New people moving to the Berkshires have no need to rent a separate office; they can work from home on a laptop.
So why do we have these antiquated laws and regulations still in the books? What is the difference between the average home and the average small business? Of course, we do have home occupation ordinances (an antiquated list of occupations), but few people seek those licenses and the city is unable to enforce them anyway. There is nothing to stop a homeowner from painting or sculpting inside the house, as well as selling stuff on eBay and Amazon, or consulting by computer on a project occurring elsewhere in the world. Who would even know?
I suggest North Adams (and other towns/cities in the region) change the zoning regulations to encourage “live/work” businesses in residential areas. Limits can easily be set. For example, the one operating the business must be the title or lease holder. Perhaps no more than two assistants allowed. Perhaps mandate that the dwelling must have a minimum of two parking spaces. Allow these folks to put out lawn signs, no more than two by two feet in size with logo/name/contact information — but not internally lighted and the name must include the person’s name — so it could say “Eric Rudd Art Gallery” but not “XYZ Corporation.”
Would having these types of businesses hurt the residential charm of the neighborhood? Not at all. In fact, there would be a new demand to buy up cheap properties and fix them up. Artists would especially appreciate space that’s a lot cheaper than the expensive Eclipse Mill lofts. The typical artist needs a kitchen, bedroom, place to watch TV or use a computer, and a bathroom. The rest of the house could have partitions removed to create adequate studio space. Other types of businesses would do their houses differently, of course.
Currently, there are few options for people looking for “live/work” spaces. The few mills are mostly full now; residential properties could satisfy the demand. There would be no more traffic of commercial vehicles than the average residence has now. Even art galleries could operate and there would most likely be fewer visitors on an average day than a typical family with children would have.
The pandemic has greatly increased the need to work remotely from home. I recently saw a cartoon where the female character complained that she was not working from home but living at work. It’s true. The world has changed and simply by changing some regulations, we can take advantage of the demand for “live/work” space. Promote “live/work” and Berkshire cities and towns will see the positive results almost instantly.