Erin Sullivan: It's Foster Care Month — here's our story of adding a new member to our family

May is National Foster Care Month, and at 18 Degrees, a provider of comprehensive foster care services, we want to celebrate our families doing the work. We also want to let you know if you have ever thought about being a foster family, now is the time. You can do this, and we will be with you every step of the way.
Almost 18 years ago, my family added a new member. The typical image of a small bundle of joy was not how our family grew: We welcomed a 17-year-old as our foster daughter. She was a friend of our neighbor’s daughter, whom we had been acquainted with, and we had always expressed our desire to become a foster family when our children were older. And then fate, opportunity, God — however you explain unexpected blessings — stepped in, and ahead of our carefully considered schedule, we were offered the opportunity to welcome another child into our home.
While we hadn’t been through any formal training, through my work we were familiar with the Department of Children and Families, and thought we had this all under control. (Note to anyone considering this: Take the MAPP classes!) The first few weeks were a flurry of painting, decorating, shopping and getting her “settled.” She thought our kids were cute, and they were instantly in love with a big sister. We signed the papers, talked to the social workers and bam — we got this.
Our oldest was 7 when G came to live with us, and our parenting skills had to shift from latency to adolescence overnight. She had her own car, a job and a life without much parental supervision. After a few weeks, she decided she wanted to go to Boston for a concert. In the middle of the week. Take off from school. Without me or my husband. It wasn’t the first time she had driven that far, and she could make up the work at school, and what is actually the big deal?! Our 5- and 7-year-olds couldn’t even go outside without us yet! The honeymoon was over, and we were in full-fledged parenting of an actual teen.
G was not just a teen, but a young person who had been her own parent — and occasionally a parent to her parent. Our goal was to let her be a kid, without all of the responsibilities and with all of the rules. It was as hard as it sounds. We all laughed, cried, shouted, pouted, shut down and showed up. What we didn’t do was let her go. She got used to the commotion of our family, the stability we offered, and even the rules (sometimes).
She has gone on to do amazing things. She had a solid foundation to build on. She is super smart and works harder than anyone I know. She knows the change-maker that education can be. She has had amazing mentors starting here in Pittsfield and all through her academic and professional career. Of course, there were and are times of struggle in dealing with the circumstances that brought her to us.
Now that G has started a family of her own, our hearts continue to be full of love and hope for this next generation of our family.
Every May, during Foster Care Month, I think of how lucky we are to have found each other. There are more than 407,000 youth in foster care, and 34 percent are placed with relatives or kin. We were a “kinship” placement, because we knew each other. Here in Massachusetts, more than 10,000 young people — many in their teens — are in need of a loving family to call home. Our social worker ensured we had support and the resources to be the family G needed us to be.
At 18 Degrees, we have the team that will work with you too — and we’re happy to just talk about it if you’re curious. You will be welcomed into a community of families doing the same work with similar challenges and joys.
While there are many stories of families welcoming dozens of children into their home as foster families, we are not that family; we welcomed just one. We know the need is great, but this is what we could do. It’s hard. As when any new child comes into your family, your heart will break wide open and be filled with love all over again. It’s worth it. You can do this.