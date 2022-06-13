Eugene J. Johnson: A lesson in Latin for 'originalists' and 2nd Amendment fans

A knowledge of Latin is essential to understanding the original meaning of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
In the opening dependent clause, the first sentence of the amendment offers an archaic-sounding statement. Dependent clauses, we learned in grammar school, need a subject and a verb. The subject is “Militia,” and the verb is “being,” the gerund form of “to be.” Why the infrequent gerund?
Latin has a terrifyingly-named grammatical construction: the ablative absolute. Latin nouns are declined into five cases, one being the ablative. The Latin gerund forms are the equivalent of English verbs ending in “-ing.” Unlike Latin, English has no separate spelling for the ablative case. Latin is pithy. It has no articles. A noun in the ablative case and a gerund alone in Latin create the equivalent of an entire clause in English.
Among the writers of the Constitution were Virginians who knew Latin extremely well. Karl Lehmann, a distinguished scholar of ancient Greek and Roman civilizations, published his “Thomas Jefferson, American Humanist” as a thank offering for receiving American citizenship after he fled Nazi Germany. Lehmann stated unequivocally that Virginia in the 18th century was one of the best places in the world to learn Latin. Ergo (Latin for “therefore”), the presence of an ablative absolute, in English, to introduce the Second Amendment with an elegant flourish based on the Latin of such authors as Cicero, whom the learned Virginians much admired.
In Latin, the ablative absolute explains the reason for the independent clause that follows in the sentence. The two parts form one single thought. In the Constitution, it tells us the reason the Founding Fathers believed it necessary to state the stricture: “... the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Were the ablative absolute to be changed into more expected language, the amendment might read: “Because a well regulated Militia is necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
American history makes clear the reasons that the writers of the Constitution felt the necessity that the fledgling nation be able to defend itself. The British assault on the new republic in the War of 1812 proves that their fears were justified. Economically, it made more sense for citizens to arm themselves than for the new state to pay for a standing army. They also feared that a standing army could lead to the very tyrannical government the new nation had escaped. Writing in Rolling Stone, Jay Michaelson argues that the amendment also protected the militias that slave owners employed to keep their slaves in check.
Jurists who advocate an “originalist” approach to the Constitution must understand the precise meaning of the words and grammar the writers of that document used in the 18th century. The Supreme Court’s leading “originalist,” Antonin Scalia, who wrote the majority opinion in the Heller case of 2008 that found the right to bear arms constitutional for the first time in more than 200 years, was careful to ascertain an 18th-century meaning of “militia,” which he stated to include the entire population of the nation. He did not qualify this definition by noting that at that time only white men owning property were considered citizens.
Scalia failed, however, to recognize the Latin origin of the grammar of the first clause that makes clear that the purpose of an arms-bearing militia was national defense: “... the security of a free state ....” The two parts of the sentence cannot be separated, as they all too often are. The fact that the United States now deploys the most powerful armed force the world has ever seen now renders moot the Second Amendment.
Scalia graduated from Manhattan’s Jesuit Xavier High School in 1953. In the early 1950s, a Jesuit high school would have taught Latin in all four grades. I have no way of knowing if he studied Latin, but the likelihood is high. Even if he did not know Latin, to be true to his “originalist” principals he should have investigated the reason for the unusual grammatical structure of the opening clause.
What Scalia never argued in the District of Columbia v. Heller decision was that the Constitution confers a right to bear arms of any kind, wherever the owner may wish. He particularly did not find a right to use guns for the evil purpose of wantonly slaughtering children, or adults of supposedly despised origins.