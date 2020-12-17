The phrase “moment of truth” connotes, for most people, a pivotal event of some kind. In December 2021, in the strange aftermath of the presidential election (spoiler alert: Biden won) it has come to mean something else entirely: an interlude in which objective reality is, well, recognized.
Such a moment might have occurred on Dec. 6, when Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, debating her runoff opponent the Rev. Raphael Warnock, could not bring herself to say that President Donald Trump had been well and truly defeated.
tale of the tape
Let’s look at the transcript.
The debate’s first question went to Sen. Loeffler: “Do you stand by his narrative that the election was rigged and do you support [Trump’s] demand that Gov. Kemp ... call a special session to seek to overturn those results?”
Sen. Loeffler answered with the following:
“Well, first I want to thank the Atlanta Press Club for hosting this important debate. And look, it’s vitally important that Georgians trust our election process and the president has every right to every legal recourse and that’s what’s taking place. But I’ve called for investigations and the others 250 investigations open here in Georgia. But the president was also clear that Georgians need to come out and vote for David Perdue and myself because of what’s at stake in this election.”
In a follow-up, Sen. Loeffler was asked the same question again in a simpler form: “Senator, do you believe that the election was rigged?”
Sen. Loeffler’s response:
“Look, Greg, it’s very clear that there were issues in this election. There are 250 investigations open, including an investigation into one of my opponent’s organizations for voter fraud. And we have to make sure that Georgians trust this process because of what’s at stake in this election. The promise that Chuck Schumer made was to fundamentally change America and I’m making sure that we don’t go down the road of socialism.”
questions with no answer
Although the awkward questions here came from the moderator rather than the Rev. Warnock, they were scarcely trick questions. The resulting colloquy nonetheless recalls the founding event of gamesmanship, which is the art of winning through ploys and tactics to gain a debilitating psychological advantage. That event was the supposed 1931 tennis doubles match in which British humorist Stephen M. Potter — who wrote about it in “The Theory and Practice of Gamesmanship or the Art of Winning Games without Actually Cheating” — and philosopher C.E.M. Joad bested two younger and fitter players. The central moment at the match has, thanks to Potter, gone down in history as “Joad’s Request.”
Having hit the ball into the netting some 12 feet from the backline on the court, Joad calmly asked their opponents to “kindly state clearly, please, whether the ball was in or out.” Declining an offered opportunity to replay the point, Joad had flustered the other side by calling their sportsmanship into question. He and Potter went on to win the match.
Surely there have been debate questions in the past that have skewered candidates and left them speechless — or should have. What’s different about Sen. Loeffler is that, faced with a political Joad’s Request, she seemed to sail right past the skewering, her words flowing on unembarrassed and unimpeded. A telling direct question, raised by a persistent moderator, is simply permitted to remain hanging in the air.
Perhaps that’s all that can be expected in today’s dismal political environment. Candidates no longer feel shame when they side-step an awkward question. It is a sad commentary that a devastating political Joad’s Request can now pass with only brief notice. Just another lob as the game goes on.