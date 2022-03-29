Eugene R. Fidell: On the Supreme Court, no justice is an island

Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, left and his wife Virginia Thomas, right, are seen in February 2016 in Washington after attending funeral services of the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia. Virginia Thomas sent weeks of text messages imploring White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to act to overturn the 2020 presidential election — furthering then-President Donald Trump's lies that the free and fair vote was marred by nonexistent fraud, according to copies of the messages obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News.