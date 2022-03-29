Eugene R. Fidell: On the Supreme Court, no justice is an island

There’s been a great deal of discussion the last few days about whether Justice Clarence Thomas should recuse from cases having to do with the Jan. 6 insurrection because of the political activities of his wife, Virginia Thomas. As The Washington Post, CBS and other news outlets have reported, Ginni Thomas attended the fateful rally at which then-President Donald Trump spoke on the Ellipse, and exchanged numerous emails with Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows about the importance of setting aside the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Supreme Court justices are subject to the federal statute on judicial disqualification and must recuse when their spouses have an interest in a pending matter. The test is whether a reasonable observer would harbor a substantial doubt about their impartiality.
There’s no doubt that the disqualification statute required Justice Thomas to recuse when a case came before the court about compelling the production of White House documents concerning Jan. 6, and that he should recuse in any future cases related to the 2020 election and the subsequent insurrection. There will be many as the various criminal prosecutions and House subpoena issues move through the federal courts.
The fly in the ointment is that recusal is left to the individual justices; the Supreme Court as a whole cannot force a recusal. In the federal district courts and courts of appeals, this is not a problem, as mistaken failures to recuse can be corrected by a higher court. Not so, of course, for the Supreme Court. The only formal remedy would be impeachment, but given the current and likely future composition of the House and Senate and the failure of two efforts to remove Mr. Trump, who richly deserved both impeachment and removal, this ultimate remedy is beyond reach even if a violation of the disqualification statute were deemed a constitutional “high crime or misdemeanor.”
What could be done?
This suggests that nothing can be done. But two things come to mind. Neither is a perfect solution but each is worth consideration.
First, nothing prevents the full court from adopting a variant on a little-known practice of the House of Representatives. When a member of Congress inserts something in the Congressional Record that was not actually stated on the floor, a different typeface is used. (In the Senate, a bullet symbol is inserted before the unspoken matter.) The typeface solution would not silence an offending justice or deprive him or her of a vote, but would be a way for the court to signal that there was a recusal issue that the other justices considered well-founded.
Second, there is peer pressure. This is less public, but more likely to deter disqualified justices from participating in a case. It is asking a lot of the other justices since they all have life tenure and must be alert to small-group dynamics and the role of personal feelings in their interactions. They may not be “nine scorpions in a bottle,” but surely there are real friendships, such as the famous shared love of opera between the late Justices Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
There is precedent, although it has to do with retirements rather than recusals. Several times it has fallen to other justices to break the news to a colleague that the colleague was no longer fit for duty and should retire. In the 19th century, Justice Stephen J. Field had to urge Justice Robert C. Grier to step down, only to be told the same thing years later by the Justice John Marshall Harlan. Harlan reminded Field of his role in leading Grier to step down, and Field famously (and perhaps bitterly) replied: “And a dirtier day’s work I never did in my life.” Chief Justice Charles Evans Hughes paid a call upon Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, who was no longer in a position to carry a full load. Holmes promptly stepped down.
Retirements and recusals are very different. Still, might it not serve the court’s interest in fostering public confidence in the administration of justice for the other seven justices to usefully deputize Chief Justice John Roberts to pay a visit on Justice Thomas? This kind of collective action would be justified. As Justice Anthony M. Kennedy wrote in 2016 in Williams v. Pennsylvania, “[a] multimember court must not have its guarantee of neutrality undermined, for the appearance of bias demeans the reputation and integrity not just of one jurist, but of the larger institution of which he or she is a part.” In other words, it’s not just about Justice Thomas or the interests of litigants; it’s about the Supreme Court itself.
Perhaps some Justice has already paid a call on Justice Thomas. If not, someone ought to.