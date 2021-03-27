PITTSFIELD — It feels like only yesterday my mother and I braved an excursion to Stop & Shop early on in the pandemic to buy supplies for last Passover.
It was after events had begun to be canceled but before a consensus had arrived on how to protect oneself and others from the pandemic, which still didn’t quite feel like it had arrived on our doorsteps. (It had.)
I know we took wiping down the cart seriously, and I know we dutifully followed the arrows through one-way aisles as we quickly sought out matzah meal, horseradish and Kedem grape juice.
I even remember we opted for Stop & Shop after seeing how full the parking lot was at another local market (one with a liquor license), hence the search for grape juice instead of the classic Manischewitz wine. It seems like a naive precaution, looking back.
We wore masks, but they were homemade with cloth napkins, safety pins and coffee filters. It was during that flexible few weeks when face-covering guidelines hadn’t yet started to even resemble coherence.
But as Passover rolls around again, impossibly quickly, I find myself reflecting on words I wrote in this newspaper last year — ramblings about the Ten Plagues and how I felt like the Israelites did as they prayed for the Angel of Death to pass over their heads.
I still do, in a way, but the specter of COVID-19 feels far less invisible than it did then. For one, we see the dark evidence of its pernicious tentacles in the high case and death totals that had not yet arrived here when I wrote last year.
For another, we know that, in fact, there are things we can do to reliably and reasonably protect ourselves, like the Israelites did with lamb’s blood on the doorposts of their homes. It is not a wholly omnipotent, inscrutable foe.
Now, we have agreement, generally, on masks and distancing, and of course handwashing (which accounts for two steps of the Passover Seder — though that’s a thought for another op-ed). Within mine and my Pittsfield-based parents’ COVID pod, we operate on the paranoid side of cautious, and subsequent orders from Stop & Shop or other markets have been via pickup, to boot.
And I am so glad that so many are being careful in their own ways. Of course, I could also write an entire treatise on the selfishness I see from people who do not follow COVID-19 best practices and restrictions, and on the selflessness shown by those who care for the people — some careful, some not — who get sick. I don’t know if my family is going too far, though I do take some solace at how much better we are getting at mixing cocktails and cooking.
Then came the masks ...
The pandemic also feels less invisible, and more conquerable, because I feel like I can see the light at the end of the tunnel. And that has me thinking about another part of the Seder: a repetitive refrain (think “12 Days of Christmas”) called “Chad Gadya” that traditionally concludes the night’s proceedings.
It’s a jubilant little ditty about a chain of events in which a butcher slaughters an ox that drank some water that quenched a fire that burned a stick that beat a dog that bit a cat that ate a goat, “a little goat my father bought for two zuzim, chad gadya, chad gadya!” (“Chad gadya” is Aramaic for “one little goat.”)
The Angel of Death slays the butcher, and God smites the Angel of Death, and the gist is that above all this destruction — allegorical, trivial, whatever you make of it — is God. It’s a heck of a theme for an atheist to write on.
So for all that COVID times have felt at once endless and instantaneous, they have been demarcated by a remarkably linear series of events. As each new entry arrives, it feels like a new stanza for Chad Gadya — then came the masks that covered the faces … then came the variant that negated the progress … then came Joe who bested Trump … et cetera.
The vaccines, naively or not, feel like the end-all-be-all conclusion to the song, though we must remember that until, and perhaps long after, herd immunity is achieved, restrictions must remain, and that variants may keep us in a cycle of COVID lockdowns and booster shots for a very long time.
For those of us who say there is no God to tack onto the last verse of the song and clean it all up, it can be difficult to find a higher truth, or power, or something like that to look to for hope.
Maybe it’s the scientists, working tirelessly to develop treatments and inoculations for the virus. Maybe it’s health care and other front-line workers going above and beyond their duty one-hundredfold to keep as many people as possible healthy.
Maybe it’s average people wearing masks and staying home, sacrificing the luxuries they enjoy and the people they miss because they know that to have any long-term success at this, it’s necessary. Not giving into selfishness because they know that not everyone has the privilege of being able to work from home, or access wide-open spaces, or use curbside pickup or buy better-quality masks.
Maybe it’s all of the above.
The Angel of Death that I contemplated last Passover, and most days since, is still hanging above us. But there is something after the Angel of Death, too, and each of us has the honor of doing our part in bringing that smiting next verse about.
Chad gadya, chad gadya!