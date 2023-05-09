Evan Berkowitz: For signs of the times at coronation, listen to the music

PITTSFIELD — When King Charles III is hidden by panels of fabric and anointed with holy oil, we are meant to believe that we are attendants to a miracle.

Without the sound of George Frideric Handel’s immortal “Zadok the Priest,” we would scarcely believe it. But when the insistent arpeggios give way to that ecstatic eruption of unified voices, we may well accept that anything could be happening behind those heavy screens.

The musical trappings of religion and royalty have long coexisted to support their mythmaking. Kings and queens, popes and emperors have long engaged composers in the expensive, collaborative pursuit of fabrication. Without royal and sacred commissions, there is no Handel, no Bach, no Mozart.

With the dozen new works commissioned for Charles’ coronation (and already an album), the trappings have changed, but the mission is constant: create, and awe us.

A monarch, or course, is a sticky commodity. Charles’ wealth and power are built on a millennium of violent subjugation and exploitation of people at home and across the world, a pain felt particularly lastingly by communities of color.

Simultaneously, one recognizes the value and historical imperative of royal commissions for new work, and the immense cost therein. If bloodstained Windsor wealth continues to exist, then making new art is among the more worthwhile places to spend it.

And what art it was.

The king’s music

From the off, royal harpist Alis Huws reinvented her instrument for “Tros y Garreg” (“Crossing the Stone”), a new arrangement by Sir Karl Jenkins of a Welsh folk song.

The tightest, highest-pitched strings became bold and crisp as she plucked lyrical droplets of notes against the weeping rainfall of violins and her harp’s lower register. The deep, swaying dirge of the folk song became its ancient rock, on which Huws and the spectating Jenkins could ponder the new sounds slowly eroding it.

“Changing, never constant ever, still I find thee, dear old stone,” read the lyrics, according to a BBC translation. One need not wonder at the reason for its inclusion in this coronation of change amid the immutable.

Bryn Terfel lights up Ozawa Hall LENOX >> A song recital by Bryn Terfel isn't just a concert. It's an event.

Saturday was a very Welsh day for the former Prince of Wales. Sir Bryn Terfel, the Caernarfonshire-born bass-baritone (who has appeared at Tanglewood), sang a Welsh invocation, “Kyrie eleison” by countryman Paul Mealor. It began dark and brooding as a gnarled forest, rising to warmth and sheen on Terfel’s electric voice.

Soprano Pretty Yende, the first African-born soloist at a British coronation, sang “Sacred Fire,” a new work by Sarah Class. An uninspired, paint-by-numbers piece, Yende nonetheless lent it the favor of her powerful voice, ensorcelling in low and quiet warbling, bewitching at its exultant high.

Indeed, not all the new work is destined to become classic: The organ commission “Voices of the World” by Iain Farrington was a total disaster, a pity given it righteously aimed to incorporate “traditional melodies from the Commonwealth,” per Classic FM.

Perhaps these melodies would have been better served in the instruments of their countries and peoples, instead of the clamoring arrhythmia of an enormous pipe organ shrunk somehow to that of a seaside music hall. Not for nothing, relegating the enormous commonwealth (a group of former British colonies) to a medley was the bare least that could be done.

The meeting of worlds

Where the new wove with the old was where the coronation’s music was most successful. Yende later sang offerings from Handel, and baritone Roderick Williams, another opera veteran, was crisp and regally confident as he offered advice from the Book of Kings set to a George VI-vintage tune.

This sort of music, work seeing its second — or, as “Zadok,” 10th — coronation, reminds us of the particular otherworldliness of this gold and these jewels and those impossibly high ceilings that mean to bring the heavens indoors.

Roxanna Panufnik’s new “Sanctus” fit perfectly within this deliberately ethereal plane. Its progressions were almost alien, its vocal modulations superhuman. “Holy, holy, holy,” sings the choir in Latin then English, that string of words from Isaiah so special that, when their Hebrew counterparts arise in the Jewish faith, one actually rises to one’s tip-toes.

This is the god-king that monarchs once were and now, in dissonant turns, shun yet try to play at. This is the sublime of holy oil and symbolic swords that has taken on no thin patina of Pythonesque absurdity.

This is the complete opposite of the ridiculous notion — bandied about by those who defend the gluttonous monarchy — that to survive modernity, the king must be more like us.

Rubbish. This is the music meant to transubstantiate in our ears like so much wine and so many wafers — to transfigure man to king before our senses when we know, of course, he hasn’t changed at all.

None of this majesty can be humanized; it’s far too wondrous for that.