Evan Berkowitz: The lottery is a poor tax. Ban it

Every few months, you see the headlines: Mega Millions rises to record level … billion-dollar jackpot to be drawn … no winner this week, sum to increase … person from place wins life-changing thing … and on and on for the next million, billion, more.
We all like to dream of what we’d do with the money. Eliminate our debt. Quit our day job. Take that trip. Buy that boat. Collect that comic in wondrous, mint-condition plastic. It’s not exclusively American, but it says a great deal about the American dream: Even though we know better, we believe for a second or a week that we might just win.
It’s one reason some folks oppose the estate tax or higher taxes on the wealthy, even though they’ll likely never reach the income level to benefit from such policies. It’s why get-rich-quick schemes like NFTs and multilevel marketing attract so many. We want to believe we can strike gold.
Of course, the reason these thoughts bear such weight is that some have done it. So history’s one-in-a-million pioneer prospectors, garage-housed geniuses and incubated entrepreneurs captivate our thoughts while some vote down their own self-interest, fall prey to plotters and keep buying losing lottery tickets.
No convenience-store product has this racket down pat like Mega Millions and the other national lottery games. Don’t take my word for it — listen to the state lottery chief.
In the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic and amid skyrocketing inflation, the tables had turned. This time, the Massachusetts Lottery needed a windfall. Thank goodness for the big games.
Massachusetts Lottery Interim Chief Mark William Bracken said nationwide drawings like Mega Millions were a “saving grace” for the state’s lottery system, bolstering income due to the hype and draw of enormous pots. But there is nothing graceful about the lottery, and nothing worth saving.
Massachusetts and the nation should abandon these criminally unfair “games” that act not to distribute riches downward but in fact keep wealthy people’s wealth intact. Ban the lottery, and fund efforts that actually enable upward mobility for the millions, not the one.
The lottery ‘poor tax’
The lottery is a carefully propagandized, state-sponsored poor tax. The rich don’t play the numbers in meaningful numbers; why would they? Instead, lower-income folks subsidize schools, roads, safety and all the other local funding that the system returns to municipalities and let the wealthy off the hook.
When proponents point to the virtues bought by the Lottery’s income, they betray the con. Instead of the state deriving the revenue by equitably taxing the rich and poor alike, the poor suffer. If Beacon Hill proposed a levy almost exclusively for lower-income Bay Staters, we’d rightly cry foul. So they dress it up as a game instead.
Of course, “game” is a misnomer. There’s no skill involved, and any luck is coincidental. Unlike some table games of chance, there’s little of the entertainment that brings some to casinos. The lottery is a giant state slot machine without even the bells and whistles: mindless and mind-numbing, addictive and with a near-unrivaled ability to destroy a family’s finances. Critically, while Mega Millions and its eye-popping sums might draw the attention, the more expensive products are far more pernicious.
On the face of it, this is exactly the sort of behavior that the state would want to discourage. Ironically, the usual way of discouraging behavior is to tax it. It’s the core bargain of political economics: You tax what you want to limit, and subsidize what you want to encourage. That’s why cigarettes are taxed enormously, but your retirement contributions are tax-free.
But the lottery flips the script. The state’s ticket sales amount to a voluntary tax, and yet demand stays hot even as it increases. Not only does the government not discourage this societal ill, it sells it, and hard. Treasurer Deb Goldberg (no arch-libertarian by any stretch) even crowed recently about the impending introduction of a $50 state ticket. (For what it’s worth, the Mega Millions costs $2.)
This is where I hesitate. The free-expression advocate in me says that those who wish to gamble ought to be able to — and clearly, people want to.
But then I think of that $50 ticket, that new $50 poor tax. That could be a few days of groceries, a kid’s worth of school supplies or nearly a top-up on a tank of gas. Buy a ticket a week and it’s over $2,500 in paid-down debt, planned-for down payment or whatever else one would save up for. It needn’t even be that dire — it could be a meal at a restaurant, a family’s movie tickets or a day at a minor-league ballgame.
It’s heartbreaking, and even if we allow private gambling, the state should have no part in it.
That $50 could, and should, be anything. Anything other than thrown away on a bad bet where the house — in this case, the commonwealth of Massachusetts — always wins.