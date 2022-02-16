Moving to the Berkshires from out of town is not easy.
There is a quality of isolation that develops when trying to integrate into a tight-knit community. A deep-rooted feeling of restriction and exclusivity runs throughout the Berkshires, making what one would expect to be a peaceful transition to a quieter lifestyle strangely lonely.
Fourteen years after moving to the Berkshires, my family and I are more integrated into the Berkshire County community; however, most of our friends are not “Berkshire people.” This seems to hold true for many outside families that move to the Berkshires. This attitude certainly doesn’t create a desirable living environment. For this reason, many families that move to the Berkshires end up moving again not long after.
This probably explains why so much of the population of the Berkshires are older retirees and young children. It is disappointing considering the opportunities for a happy childhood that can be found in the Berkshires.
This is a problem on a regional scale as well. As someone who has always attended school outside of my district, I have never felt fully involved or accepted into a town or community. For whatever reason, it always seemed as if my classmates were held to a different standard by the teachers they had grown up with. Every town seems to have an impenetrable tight-knit bond that makes it harder for kids from other schools to make friends and connections.
It is incredibly unfair that these opinions and prejudices against one another are so deep that they affect the children of the communities as well.
These problems are not only affecting the livelihoods of people living in the Berkshires, but they are also impractical from a financial standpoint. Almost every town in the Berkshires has its own fire and police department. Many of the towns are surely small enough and close enough together to allow for sharing of these resources.
In addition, many of these small towns have their own high schools. It truly all comes down to the need for separation these communities so greatly suffer from.
However, there is a simple solution to these issues. It would make more sense to consolidate the students into a smaller number of schools. That way, children from different districts become more integrated and money can be distributed more evenly amongst students and schools in Berkshire County. Whereas right now, the latest updates for Berkshire high schools range from entirely new buildings with construction beginning in 2017 to aging buildings that have not been touched since the 1960s.
Another way to encourage unification between districts is to hold regional meetings rather than strictly town meetings. That way, people will be invited to spend more time with people outside of their communities while also addressing important issues. Regional meetings would make shared funds and resources easier to manage while building our community through unity.