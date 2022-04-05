Ruth Bass: Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law handcuffs schools

RICHMOND — As Ronald Reagan would say, “There you go again.”
Parents who have brought about what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law in Florida sound like how their parents probably did back in the 20th century. The issue then was sex education, which many parents declared as their province and that they’d take care of it themselves.
Sex, and the addition of gender education, is still the issue. And this time, instead of explaining the “birds and bees” to kids, the question is whether LBGTQ matters — sexual orientation — can be discussed or alluded to in the classroom. Florida says, “No.”
At Westfield High School in the 1950s, whether parents knew it or not, we had sex education in what was titled a health class, required of everyone and taught by our very young, much-loved phys ed teacher. She may have been taken aback by some of the questions posed in the class (all girls, boys were separate).
Mostly things our parents had never mentioned. I remember her getting a little pink when a girl asked how, exactly, the sperm reached the egg. But she answered.
Years later in Pittsfield, it took Anne Nesbit, a devout Catholic, science-educated teacher, to persuade the city that her birds and bees program called LAMO (Learning About Myself and Others) was essential. Anne created an enormously valuable entry into a facet of educating kids that had been in the closet in Pittsfield Public Schools for too long.
Today, with “Station 19” on television and Pete Buttigieg, U.S. secretary of transportation, casually talking about his husband and child, LAMO seems like pablum.
What seems apparent is that many American parents don’t deal with birds, bees or the equivalent in humans at the dinner table or anywhere else. And they never have.
The internet is loaded with references to psychologists’ and psychiatrists’ writings about the American inability to talk about sex. And now, in an era when many homosexuals have come out of the closet and kids are questioning their gender orientation, Florida law tells schools to keep quiet.
At the same time, Florida has a law on the books that’s common to many states. It mandates that “any person who knows or has reasonable cause to suspect that a child is abused, abandoned, or neglected by a parent … or other person responsible” shall report that abuse to the authorities. So, in those cases, schools must do an end run on parents, no matter what they’ve opted out of.
In between those two places — acknowledgment of differences and emphasis on inclusion vs. abuse — are matters like bullying, expert counseling for kids who seem upset, visits to the school nurse and teachers taking notice when a kid is headed for trouble.
In recent years, many educational systems have dumped mental health into teachers’ and counselors’ laps. Now, the new Florida law gives parents the right to opt their children out of counseling and health services and requires districts to tell parents at the beginning of the year what services are offered.
What will Mom and Pop do if their opted-out kid fails academically, develops a food disorder or commits suicide because she/her/hers was off limits for help?
As school counselors know, kids worry about a lot of stuff, as do most of the rest of us. When a kid seeks out a counselor, whether it’s because of gender issues or anything else, they do it because the counselor won’t automatically call their parents.
The parents may be the problem. In addition, the Florida law means parents can sue schools. Critics foresee that as a major problem because they say the law is vaguely worded. School districts would be responsible for the costs of litigation.
On a federal level, we’ve accepted same-sex marriage, and many same-sex couples have or adopt children. We are surrounded by TV shows — which kids see — that have commercials based on sexuality and programming that graphically displays heterosexual and homosexual encounters to the point of being tiresome.
We have controversies over transgender athletes and who uses which public restroom. Some will ask their parents about these things, some will wonder in silence, some will seek out teachers and counselors they trust.
What happens when kids tease a classmate for having two dads? Parents need to acknowledge kids’ need to learn and sometimes to do it out of their hearing.
President Biden called the bill “hateful.” Former Disney CEO Bob Iger said: “It is about what is right and what is wrong, and that just seemed wrong. It seemed potentially harmful to kids.”
Biden doesn’t have much clout with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but Disney World stands tall in the Sunshine State, even as some Florida lawmakers threaten Mickey Mouse with changes in his way of life. Florida needs to face up to the emergence of she/her/hers, they/them/theirs and the new world in which pronouns live.