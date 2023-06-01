Foreign-born workers take up some of the U.S. labor slack

As baby boomers continue to retire, and younger American workers cannot fill in the job vacancies they leave, immigrants are playing an important role in the U.S. labor market.
In 2022, there were 29.8 million foreign-born workers in the U.S. That was a 6 percent increase from the previous year, while native-born workers numbered 134.5 million. That growth rate in American workers has hardly budged from 2021 and only represented roughly a 1 percent gain overall, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
For all the complaints in some quarters that unemployed immigrants are a burden on the economy, the Labor Department put the unemployment rate of foreign-born persons at 3.4 percent in 2022. The jobless rate for U.S.-born workers during the same period was 3.7 percent. The truth is that immigrants' share of the workforce has been rising for decades, although it dipped slightly during the pandemic.
During the same period, the participation rate of Americans in the labor force has been steadily decreasing. The participation rate for women is also flatlining. The aging of the U.S. workforce has a lot to do with the decline in American labor. In the U.S., only 59 percent of the workforce is of working age, which is between 18 and 64 years of age. That compares with 77 percent of the immigrant population in that age range.
The accusation that immigrants are taking jobs away from Americans may ring true if you just look at the headline numbers. Last year, for example, immigrants represented 18.1 percent of the U.S. civilian labor force, which was up from 17.4 percent in 2021. But what detractors are not saying is that there were at least two jobs available in 2022 for every person looking for a job in America.
Immigrants are also working at jobs that native-born workers don’t want to do. A greater share of immigrants works in service fields, production, transportation, material moving, natural resources, construction and maintenance. They typically make less money (only 87 percent of what native-born workers make) and work at different jobs.
Of course, there are exceptions to every rule. Plenty of immigrants with skills that are in high demand and low supply such as plumbers, carpenters, electricians, bricklayers, nurses, doctors and in technology fields are providing critical services to the economy.
What, for example, has Tesla, Nvidia, and Microsoft have in common? All three companies are led by immigrants. And roughly 56 Fortune 500 CEOs (11 percent) are immigrants from 28 different countries. Almost half the companies in that group were founded by American immigrants or their children.
And what about the claim that immigrants are “taking over the country?” Right wing radicals predict that they will soon account for the majority of people in the U.S. The truth is that the size of the immigrant population in the U.S. has remained roughly the same over the past two decades. Foreign-born residents account for just 13.6 percent of the U.S. population, according to the Migration Policy Institute, which is somewhat below the pre-pandemic total.
And while we at home bicker over immigration policy, many nations across the globe with aging populations have moved to open their borders to additional workers. Both skilled and unskilled immigrants have been sought and welcomed by governments despite historical immigration restrictions and/or anti-foreign sentiment among their populations. As our foreign competitors move to fulfill their employment needs, the U.S. seems to be going in the opposite direction, despite most voters’ positive attitudes toward immigration.
Back in 2018, a Gallup poll found that 75 percent of Americans surveyed considered immigration to be good for the country. However, at the same time, the majority polled felt that illegal immigration was a significant threat to national security. A separate poll by Data for Progress found that 69 percent of voters also supported a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants if they meet certain requirements.
You would think that with this underlying support among voters that legislators would have a fertile field to compromise and pass a modern, effective immigration policy. If so, it would be the first time in more than three decades and long overdue.
Instead, Washington continues to choose division and political partisanship. Given the demographics in the U.S., if we ever want to solve our labor shortage and, at the same time, reduce inflation, expanding our immigration policies is the only way to accomplish that.