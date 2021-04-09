There is no quick, single cure for the horrific problem of mass murder by lone gunmen in America. The solution requires a long-term cultural change about guns in this country that has yet not begun.
The recent occurrence of such killings in Boulder, Colo., by a lone gunman, followed by one in Rock Hill, South Carolina in the span of a little over two weeks with a total of 15 dead victims has again highlighted this problem in America. But so far, there has only been the usual call by some congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden for a further regulation of guns by such measures as expanding background checks and closing the loophole of gun show sales.
These measures would save lives, but much more is needed for a cultural change. The president has called the latest shootings an “international embarrassment. And he is trying to use executive orders to find a way to deal with this problem. But for the needed changes, it is necessary for Congress to become involved.
Until now, lawmakers — mostly Republicans with a mix of some Democrats — have responded to this national issue with a code of congressional silence because of the powerful, long-term lobbying effort by the National Rifle Association.
These lawmakers have even disguised their do-nothing legislative effort with a bogus reason that they usually use after one of these shootings — namely, that this is not the time to play politics with this issue. But this time there are some major changes that may finally result in comprehensive steps being taken by the government to start the cultural change process.
The NRA now has a greatly diminished role in government gun policy. That organization’s political clout has been in steep decline because of various internal problems between its members and leaders. This change raises doubt that it can still rally the do-nothing members of Congress to remain silent — a silence that needs to be broken.
In the past, the NRA had been successful in convincing gun owners that the Constitution’s Second Amendment right “to keep and bear arms” is an important fundamental and absolute right on which all the other rights are based. It also has convinced many Americans that the enactment of any law, no matter how trivial, to regulate or effect this right is a critical matter because it would begin the government’s intended policy of taking this right away along with guns from the public.
The NRA has framed this issue as one in which that organization is battling the liberals in America who are determined to take away this right from Americans so as to take away their guns. They also claimed that public gun possession was a check on government to take such action. All these bogus claims were made up by the NRA, its supporters and members. They were self-serving arguments by the NRA to convince Americans of the phony constitutional importance of the Second Amendment to all other rights.
When I was a Massachusetts state representative, I was in a legislative debate over the enactment of a law to require safety classes for gun owners. One of the opponents to that law, a legislative leader, made the point that the right of gun ownership was absolute. This prompted me to ask him the absurd question of whether that meant that he had a constitutional right to acquire large cannons and ammunition for self-defense, hunting and target shooting. His answer was an equally absurd “yes.”
Actually, there was no legal ruling on the gun issue from 1791, when the Second Amendment was ratified as part of the Bill of Rights, until the 5-4 split decision in the 1988 Supreme Court case of the District of Columbia v. Heller. That case involved a Dick Heller — a special police officer in Washington, D.C., who only had a right to carry a gun at work but not at home — challenging a law banning him from possessing it in effect at home.
Justice Scalia, a gun owner, wrote the majority opinion that interpreted the Second Amendment as a constitutional right to possess guns for such traditional and lawful purposes as self-defense, hunting and target practice. But Scalia sent a signal in that case that this was not an absolute right “to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever for whatever purpose.” Scalia noted that the court would support bans to possess guns by felons and the mentally ill as well as carrying them in sensitive places like schools and government buildings. The federal government has not fully acted on following this advise.
Another change is that the problem of a lone gunman armed with a .38-caliber, six-shot revolver killing somebody has now become the much greater matter of a sole gunmen armed with automatic weapons committing mass murder.
Democrats in control of Congress and the White House and with leaders who favor meaningful action seem to want to really do something about these mass killings. Congressional Republicans need to join that effort.
It’s a good time to prod these Republicans into a bipartisan effort with the president and Congress to follow Scalia’s message by finally taking steps to actually change America’s gun culture by enacting strict laws to limit gun ownership for purposes of self-defense, hunting and target shooting.