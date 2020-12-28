PITTSFIELD — Christmas has come and gone, but unlike the Grinch and Scrooge, President Donald Trump has not been changed by the holiday.
Instead of performing his sworn oath to faithfully carry out his presidential duties, and to the best of his ”ability to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution,” Trump throughout his presidency was mainly preoccupied with advancing himself and his children financially, as well as protecting himself from congressional investigations of any wrongdoing. Then, when this nation badly needed a leader to cope with the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, he acted as if this virus at first was a hoax perpetrated by his political enemies. He then downplayed it as something that would simply disappear. And now, he pays more attention to playing golf than paying attention to saving Americans from this deadly virus.
Even worse, he now claims without any credible evidence that he actually won reelection as president. He says that the election was rigged to be stolen from him. He and his supporters have based such claims on unbelievable, child-like, made-up stories as ballots taken from America and hidden in Germany, voting machines programed for Trump to lose before he ran for reelection, smuggling of ballots in lunch containers into voting locations, young children forging signatures on ballots, and millions of ballots being cast by undocumented voters. Trump reacted to his reelection loss as a bitter, vindictive old man who remains an extremely sore loser in his political fantasy world of trying to prevent his successor, President-elect Joe Biden from taking office. Trump, according to his actions, lacked the necessary personal character to be president and his holding of that office did not change that character. This is why he lost his reelection bid. It had nothing to do with a rigged election.
Scrooge’s story is different. He was a miser who was fond of making money. He had neither goodwill for anyone, nor care of for those in need. He was bothered about the celebration of Christmas with its abundance of all such characteristics being exhibited by others. But on one Christmas eve, he was confronted in his sleep by apparitions who told him the truth about his past and current life and its inconsequential end unless he changed. He got the message and changed that Christmas morning into a person, like most Americans, of goodwill, love and caring for others.
Trump, when confronted by his critics of the reality of his failed presidency, could not or would not change his character. This is why he lost his reelection bid. His response to being confronted about his presidential failures was to lie just like the Grinch did when he was confronted by Little Cindy who saw him taking all the Christmas gifts and decorations from Whoville. He did it to stop that holiday from coming. Being “so slick,” he lied about his taking these things by telling her they were broken and he would repair and return them. Later, the Grinch was surprised on Christmas morning by all the activity in Whoville to celebrate the day despite the lack of gifts and decorations. The people made the celebration happen and in the process changed the Grinch to take part in the festivities.
The moral of these stories is that presidents do not have the final say in a democracy like ours about its governance. The people do. Trump cannot stop the inauguration of Biden. The people made that decision with their votes.
The recent presidential election was a serious test of whether this nation would continue as a democracy with a government as Lincoln said “of the people, by the people, and for the people.” And to paraphrase Benjamin Franklin, that depended on whether Americans “can keep it.” A sufficient number of voters to give Biden enough electoral votes passed that test by ousting Trump from the oval office. But there is more to this test. Will the new president repair the damage Trump did to our government and keep it going? That remains to be seen and a lot depends on the cooperation of a functional Congress. This has been and continues to be one of those times in our history, according to Thomas Paine, “that try men’s souls.”