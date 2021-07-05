PITTSFIELD — Testifying before a congressional committee, Georgia Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde said that a video he watched of the Jan. 6 storming of the U. S. Capitol looked like the “rioters” were making a “normal tourist visit.”
This reminded me of a similar ridiculous line uttered by Chico, one of the Marx Brothers, in an old movie “Duck Soup.” He said, “who you gonna believe, me or your own eyes?” The purpose of that movie line was to amuse an audience. But Clyde’s purpose was different. He was acting as one of the poster boys for the current congressional Republican conspiracy to cover up the January event as nothing special, requiring no further congressional investigation. He was fantasizing. His statement was a political attempt to downplay the violent attack.
I, like most Americans, saw what happened on that day by way of the extensive television coverage of the event. I saw what looked like an insurrection. In my opinion, it was a mob of rioters rising up against the authority of this nation’s government to prevent the official conclusion of a presidential election. This mob charged the Capitol Police and attacked them, damaged windows and doors of the Capitol ans broke into rooms of the building. They carried Trump signs and flags. They wore clothing depicting support for Trump. They scaled the walls of the building. They placed a scaffold with nooses in front of the building. They searched for then-Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who were in the building to conduct official government business. This certainly was not a crowd of normal tourists interested in viewing the sights at the nation’s capital.
This event was a serious threat to American democracy that raised a multitude of questions as to how and why this act of domestic terrorism occurred. Unquestionably, a congressionally sponsored bipartisan commission to investigate all of this and to make recommendations to prevent a recurrence is one of the main legislative duties of our lawmakers. They don’t simply become senators and representatives after winning an election — they take an official oath of office to defend our constitutional government “without purpose of evasion” and to “truthfully discharge” that main duty, “so help me God.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., at first acted as if he was going to do his sworn duty by having the Senate agree to create a 9/11 type commission to investigate this deadly and serious domestic violence against the authority of Congress to prevent it from conducting government business. But, he later opposed creating such a commission for reasons that sound to me like an evasion of his main senatorial duty. He called the proposal for such a commission as “slanted and unbalanced.” He also accused the House Democrats of negotiating in bad faith. He then reportedly predicted publicly that there would be no shortage of investigations by the other branches of government but in any event it was not clear what new facts would be found. He, in my opinion, was seeking a way to cover up what happened on Jan. 6 and sweep it from the front pages of newspapers and prime-time television news coverage lest any involvement by former and current Republican officials is found.
It is now a little more than six months since that attack. There is still no congressional commission investigating what happened on that day and the media coverage of the event is fading. So finally, House Leader Pelosi last week announced that the House of Representatives will create a select committee to conduct the investigation because of the Senate’s refusal to join the House in creating an independent commission to do it. But this evasive action by McConnell suggests the obstructionism the Kentucky senator has so often shown in the past. He also opposes the For the People Act, a far-reaching change in election law, supported by Democrats.
In my opinion, it seems President Joe Biden and Democrats are likely to have to suffer the same McConnell total opposition that Barack Obama and his fellow Democrats faced.