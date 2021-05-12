PITTSFIELD — Two current public issues are nagging Americans.
One is the serious health issue of the COVID-19 pandemic. The other is the serious political issue of whether Americans can keep their democracy because of the past presidential actions, highlighted by the “big lie” and now the continued actions of former President Donald Trump.
The pandemic story has been a front-page news headline since the beginning of its global spread, This has pushed the story of the political survival of our democracy onto the back pages. There is now a downturn of the pandemic in America that has resulted in many Americans believing that it will continue to recede and bring them closer to a return to normalcy. And this seems likely because the problem is a medical one and the nation now has a leader who believes in having medical experts with the support of the federal government to deal with it, calm the public’s fear of it and, eventually, control it.
There are no comparable political experts to deal with the political issue. There are simply no facts to show that Trump lost his reelection bid other than by the factual report of the official vote count. Trump’s story about a “rigged” election is simply based on his “big lie” that he actually was reelected, but that victory was stolen from him by massive voter fraud.
Even worse is Trump’s resort to the use of political fear to hold onto his congressional supporters that he will work against their reelection unless they continue to support him and his claim of stolen election.
There is no credible proof that this happened. This is the consensus of the many judges who have so ruled in the cases that have been heard on Trump’s behalf to overturn the election. Trump’s claim is a political and legal myth. There has not been even an iota of credible evidence naming a person responsible for the alleged rigging of the election, nor any credible fact of how the unproven ballot fraud was done with the massive voter turnout. Instead, Trump’s claim is based on such nonsensical stories from the rigging of voting machines in Venezuela before the 2020 election so that Trump would lose his reelection bid to stories about the current search in Arizona for bamboo fragments in the ballots cast there in an unofficial audit sponsored by the GOP-led state Senate because of a mythical claim that some 40,000 fraudulent ballots were shipped to that state from an Asian country where bamboo grows.
America appears to be on a medical path of controlling the virus causing the pandemic here, but there is uncertainty about the return to political normalcy because Trump refuses to complete his transition from the presidency to live like an elder statesman like our other surviving past presidents are doing. Instead, Trump insists on now leading the Republican Party to maintain political power. And we are now seeing what this is causing. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has publicly said recently that he is “100 percent” on stopping President Joe Biden’s administration from implementing his infrastructure repair, family and further stimulus relief. Meanwhile, Trump’s congressional supporters are moving to purge their ranks of political leaders like Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who refuses to support Trump. Additionally, we have yet to hear Trump’s message to the fringe groups he has galvanized together to “fight like hell” to keep their country.
America was not founded to be led by an autocrat who is attempting to regain political power after losing his presidential reelection bid. Nor was it founded to have its elected officials pledge their allegiance to a political party and its leader rather than the whole nation and the voters those officials represent. The founders intended that the nation they created was to function as such by majority rule and not be obstructed by minority rule.
People who have recently visited Trump in Florida say that all he seems to want talk about is his claim of election fraud. I do not see anything in this political situation that is likely to cause Trump to quit his political mischief and for McConnell to agree to a bipartisan approach to deal with Biden’s policies. My advice to Biden is to go forward with the Democratic congressional majority to implement his political policies.