The U.S. Senate has been described by many senators, including the current Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, as the world’s greatest “deliberative” body.
That word means the careful, complete and informed consideration by an assembly, like a Senate, to decide matters before it. It certainly does not mean what McConnell was attempting to do by seeking a guarantee from the Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to retain the Senate filibuster rule for senators to delay, obstruct and take no action on matters before them.
The reason the filibuster has now been made a congressional issue is the even split of senators (50 Republicans and 50 Democrats) in that body as a result of the recent election cycle. But the Democrats are considered the majority because Kamala Harris, a Democrat, by virtue of being the vice president is specifically empowered under the Constitution to cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate.
This situation has rarely happened in American elections. The current situation is the fourth time there has been an even split of senators. In the past, the two major political parties have made deals to share the Senate’s power and to avoid legislative gridlock in that chamber. For example, they agreed in 2001 to such action as splitting committees and a rule change that would allow bills to come to the Senate floor for action if there was a committee deadlock over them. This even split of senators problem was eventually resolved by former Republican Sen. Jeffords, of Vermont, when he left the GOP to become an independent senator to caucus with the Democrats. This gave the Democrats a clear senate majority of 51 to 49.
resolving the split
It remains to be seen how the current even split problem will be resolved by the two political parties. McConnell had opened the negotiations for a deal by seeking a agreement that would have Schumer guarantee that the Democrats for at least the next two years would not eliminate the filibuster. Schumer would not agree to such a sharing of legislative power whereby Republicans could delay and kill legislative matters on the Senate floor, especially now when bold government action is obviously necessary to fix the many problems Donald Trump created. There is also lot of pressure by the Democratic Party’s left on Schumer to eliminate the filibuster rather than guarantee its existence.
McConnell has now dropped his demand for a filibuster guarantee because reportedly two Democratic senators — Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, and Kyrsten Sinema, of Arizona — have announced that they will not vote to eliminate the filibuster. This assurance has apparently satisfied McConnell to seek other ways he might gain legislative leverage in negotiating a Senate agreement over this issue. This sort of early political squabbling is not a very good early sign for future bipartisan legislative action by both of the parties to clean up the political problems left by Trump.
The removal of Trump from office was a very good first step to resolve these problems. But much more remains to be done. President Joe Biden faces big challenges in dealing with these problems. He especially needs a great deal of support by Congress to do the many things he has promised. One would be naive to think that Biden has a magic political wand to change what has become standard political practice by Republican senators, namely to object essentially to all Democratic proposals by simply invoking the filibuster. This is the antithesis of deliberating over a legislative matter. It is also not what, in my opinion, the Founding Fathers intended to be the hallmark of legislative action by the Senate.
The founders thought that political parties were politically detrimental to good government. They neither made them a part of the government they were creating, nor did they mention them in the Constitution. They envisioned a Congress made up of individuals, not members of a political party, elected to represent groups of constituents. The founders anticipated that the senators would deliberate, and I emphasize that word, to decide all legislative matters before them. But this has not happened.
The forerunners of today’s political parties formed as early as George Washington’s presidency and it caused him concern for the future of the then new nation. But that system grew into today’s system of two major parties in our government just as if it was mentioned in the Constitution. And now the Republicans are bent on retaining it for use by way of legislative rules like the filibuster to stymie needed legislation without deliberation. It’s time to eliminate the filibuster rule and force the senators to deliberate on matters before them.