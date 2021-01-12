PITTSFIELD — The flood of media headlines regarding the bad news of the destructive action at our nation’s capital by an uncontrolled mob, incited by lame-duck President Donald Trump, has swept the story of some good news from the front pages of newspapers and from leading news stories on television.
That story is the news of the victories by the two Democratic candidates, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff elections. This will give the Democrats control of the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives, which is what this country needs at this point.
President-elect Joe Biden has a lot of challenges in fixing the political damage done by Trump and he will need all this political power to do that. The Democrats with these Senate victories will have an even split of 50 Senate seats each with Republicans. This means the Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris will then be able to vote with her Democratic colleagues to break such a tie. The Founding Fathers did not intend to create a government with contending political parties that had their own policies and leaders. As a matter of fact they were fearful of them. They did not mention them in the Constitution. Thomas Jefferson said that if the only way to go to heaven was by way of a political party he would not go.
George Washington thought that political party spirit destroyed the influence of character in politics. John Adams believed that “a division of the republic into two great parties, each arranged under its leader, and concerning measures in opposition to each other, is to be dreaded as the great political evil under our Constitution.”
These fears were realized. The Republican Party, especially with the election of Barack Obama, had turned America into a country ruled by the elected representatives of a minority of Americans rather than the majority of Americans. Under the Constitution, each state, no matter its population, was allotted two senators. This caused the least populated states to have the same number of senators as the most populous states which created unequal representation in the Senate. Mitch McConnell, the GOP Senate majority leader, led his Senate majority of members to block the passage of virtually all the bills supported by Obama and congressional Democrats.
Obama was fortunate to have found a legislative opening to get his Affordable Care Act enacted. This legislative opposition became so bad that Republican senators dropped their support for measures they supported in the past only because Obama and Democrats also supported them. McConnell’s Republican Senate majority also changed Senate rules to command the consent process for judicial appointments to the Supreme Court.
This all led to the dysfunctional governance we recently have had in America. This majority refused to find Trump guilty in his impeachment by the House of Representatives. These Republicans also refused to criticize Trump for his incompetent leadership and mendacity. Such Republican action was the basis for what went wrong with the governance of America. But now Biden with the help of a majority of congressional Democrats will take control of governing this nation and putting it back on its prior political course of evolving into being the model for other countries to follow. A lot will be expected from him and the Democrats, and a lot should be accomplished to make America what it was before the Trump presidency.
In my opinion, the federal government will be able to pass legislation and take action to control the COVID-19 epidemic, get the economy going again, restore the soiled reputation of America, take care of the environment, restore security within and outside of America, make equality the essence of this nation, prosecuting those for unlawful conduct in the riot at the Capitol and do the many other matters to show the rest of the world what this nation really is. Such success should also influence the Republicans to return to the bipartisan conduct of legislative business, now that they have seen the serious problems caused by an attempt to change our government into authoritarian rule.
The reason that Biden and the Democrats have to succeed in all this is that there is simply no other nation that can do these things and do them properly. This world needs a country like America before Trump and McConnell as a model to follow.