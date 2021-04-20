PITTSFIELD — While he was a presidential candidate, Joe Biden promised his progressive supporters that he would look into reforming the judicial branch of government because of the politicization of the Supreme Court.
Now, as president, he is being criticized by them for the manner in which he set up a commission for that purpose. In a recent article in “The Nation” magazine, Elie Mystal wrote that it was “the quintessential government committee that is purposely designed to accomplish nothing” because Biden “wants an excuse to do nothing” about this issue. I disagree.
Biden charged his 36-member commission with reporting to him in 180 days on the following matters: the high court’s role and operation in the nation’s constitutional system; the process of nominating and selecting justices; the history of when the court in the past was subjected to proposals for its reform; and an analysis of the arguments for and against reform. There is no explicit request for recommendations for reform to be made to the president. Based on the named members, it appears that their selection was an effort not to have a commission dominated either by court-reform advocates or anti-reform individuals. These members are a mix of legal and political scholars consisting of former federal judges, constitutional law experts, law school professors and political scientists.
The main criticism of the commission is the lack of a requirement for it to make recommendations for court reform to be acted on by the president. The critics also assert that the large number of committee members consisting of experts on both sides of reforming the court will make it difficult for a majority to agree on anything. What these critics are missing is that Biden will need the support of Congress for meaningful reform. The Supreme Court has been allowed to develop powers on its own to become the equal, if not superior, of the other two branches in governing this nation. In its 1803 decision of Marbury v. Madison, the court announced “emphatically,” just 14 years after the Constitution was approved by the delegates, that it had the power and duty to have the final say on what the law is. Many Americans still remain ignorant or confused by this court history and how the court operates.
There was little deliberation and debate at the Constitutional Convention about the creation of the Supreme Court. There is also little detail regarding its members and powers. Congress is simply authorized to establish the federal court system. There are no stated qualifications for judges. Congress in effect can pick just about anyone they can to serve for life during their good behavior and get paid. There is no requirement for a specific number of justices, a number that has been changed several times by Congress.
This lack of details regarding the qualifications and number of Court Justices, and the Court’s power and duties had raised questions about it when the Constitution was approved. In his essay No. 78 in The Federalist Papers, Alexander Hamilton, one of the more famous constitutional convention delegates, wrote that the court “will always be the least dangerous to the political rights of the Constitution because it … has no influence over either the sword or the purse…and must depend upon the aid of the executive even for the efficacy of its judgments. This simple view … proves incontestably that the judiciary is the weakest of the three (branches)… Montesquieu … says: ‘Of the three (branches of government),’ the JUDCIARY is next to nothing.’”
Today, on the contrary, the court has become something very significant. It has played a big role in American history and, worse, there has been a politicization of the court. With its Dred Scott decision, it played a key role in the run-up to the Civil War. For example, it ruled that Congress had no power to ban slavery in so-called free states and could not take slaves as property of the owners. In the case of Roe v. Wade, it found a right to abortion, although it is not mentioned in that document. And in Brown v. Board of Education, it struck down segregation in public schools. And there are many more significant decisions. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, with the assistance of former President Donald Trump, has been in the process of building a political legacy of politicizing the federal courts into GOP conservative adjuncts in deciding cases.
There was also little debate at the Constitutional Convention about the court’s duties and powers in contrast to all the details of duties and powers detailed for the other two branches. This is reflected in the short text for the court in the Constitution. The judicial power is vested in the Supreme Court as established by Congress. There are no stated qualifications for justices (e.g., age, education, legal background.) A non-lawyer of any age on “good behavior” can serve for life. There is no required number of justices to serve on the court. There is no explicit provision in that document for the court to interpret the Constitution and have the final say whether laws were unconstitutional. Congress can constitutionally fill in some of those gaps.
In my opinion, it is timely for the type of court review Biden seeks to determine if there is any bipartisan constitutional expert consensus for reform that may sway the Republicans in Congress and to also educate the public about the court.