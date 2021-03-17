PITTSFIELD — March 4 went by in America with little media commentary and public awareness about what occurred on that historic day 220 years ago.
It was the day on which the hallmark of America’s democracy took place. It was the first time in America that a peaceful transfer of power by the loser of an election between political opponents took place.
John Adams, the nation’s second president, had been defeated in his reelection bid by Thomas Jefferson. And this date was the Inauguration Day for the newly elected Jefferson as president. It was the first time in this nation’s history that an incumbent president lost his bid for reelection There was public concern in the then-fledging nation over whether the loser of the election would peacefully surrender his presidential power.
He did. That was an important first-time presidential precedent that was set for all future presidents. Since that day, all the losers in every presidential election willingly and peacefully followed that precedent — except for the recent threat not to follow it posed by former President Donald Trump, who lost his bid for reelection.
For Adams, it was a first-time electoral event for America to test the election system established by the U.S. Constitution of what would happen if an incumbent lost a reelection bid. The election of 1800 between Adams and Jefferson was a bitter, hard-fought contest.
There was public fear that the animosity from such a campaign would affect the peaceful transfer of presidential power. According to some historians, Jefferson supporters were so concerned that they armed themselves with swords to accompany him to the inauguration. But Adams quietly left the capital early in the morning on that day and a peaceful transfer of presidential power occurred.
For Trump, it presented him with an opportunity in the run-up to the election to use his inimitable political style of repeatedly lying about the election to con Americans into believing that he would only lose his reelection bid if it was a fraudulent election. Then, after the votes were counted, Trump lost the election.
It was not even a close election. President Joe Biden won the popular vote by some 8 million votes and he beat Trump in the Electoral College vote by 306 to 232. Undeterred by these results, Trump claimed, without any credible evidence, that he actually won, but that a massive voter fraud “stole” the election win from him. He urged his supporters to “fight like hell,” otherwise they would not have “a country anymore.”
Trump was obviously looking for some last-minute way to invalidate the election result because the time for trying to do this was running out. He was spurring on his supporters to do something to achieve that result. Shortly thereafter, a large mob attacked the U.S. Capitol building, where Congress was meeting to finally certify Joe Biden’s election as president.
When Trump was first asked whether he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he lost the election, he refused to do so. He said, “Well we’re going to have to see what happens.” He later apparently did make the commitment after his other methods to remain in office failed. What we saw was unimaginable in the leading democracy of the world. We saw television pictures of a large mob — Trump banners, signs that read “steal it back,” a scaffold for hanging somebody, pictures of unexploded bombs — as it attacked the Capitol building and Capitol police guarding it. The unruly mob was seeking to find members of Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence, who were in the building. In this process, mob members fought with Capitol police, causing many injuries. There were five deaths related to the attack, extensive damage to the building, looting and threats to members of Congress.
The peaceful and willing peaceful transfer of power by the loser of a presidential election is a key part of America’s democracy. This was a close call this time by a lame-duck president and his supporters to disregard this important presidential election precedent. Its significance is underscored by a provision in the Constitution to address it, namely, that a president who is found guilty by the Senate in an impeachment proceeding can be disqualified from ever running for president again.
In my opinion, there was enough credible evidence to find Trump guilty in the impeachment cases against him, but the Senate, for political reasons, did not do it. This was unfortunate because it would have allayed the concern of a majority of Americans that Trump still has an opportunity to do an encore of his quest to become America’s first chief executive for life.