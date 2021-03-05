PITTSFIELD — This time of the year is one I annually look forward to because it is the beginning of spring training for Major League Baseball and I am a longtime, avid fan of the game.
It also has been a good time for a diversion for me to take a rest from the political problems of the day that I usually write about, but this year something different happened.
As I settled down to watch one of the exhibition games this past week, I found myself thinking about former President Donald Trump as a baseball player. I am sure this was caused by all the recent media coverage of him, including my columns, that triggered this recall of stories I had read about him as a player.
Trump played first base for New York Military Academy, the private boarding school he attended in the early 1960s. He has boasted in the past of being the best baseball player at that time in the state of New York, and that instead of turning professional to play big-league ball he chose a career in real estate. The writers who researched Trump’s baseball career have largely debunked his claim of being a star player, referencing some box scores of games that Trump played in (one span of nine games showed his batting average as .138) and the lack of any special mention of Trump in the sport coverage by the local newspaper of games played by the academy.
My recall of these stories about Trump as a baseball player prompted me to write this column about Trump instead of enjoying the game I intended to watch.
In presidential terms, Trump wouldn’t be able to get to first — because he would most likely try to lie his way onto the base. To get there one has to do it by following the rules of the game — getting a hit, being hit by a pitch, have a player on the other team make an error of a hit ball or walk.
Trump, according to fact-checkers, did not play by the rules as president, lying more than 30,000 times. He was able to turn the recent presidential election into more of a contest than it should have been with his big lie of his reelection being stolen from him by fraud, although he cannot prove it with any credible evidence of it, in court or elsewhere. He now continues to use that big lie to keep his political base together.
One of the real threats to America’s democracy is Trump’s extraordinary mendacity and its effect on political consultants, whonow play a huge role in elections. Until the election of Trump as president, the political wisdom in elections was to keep candidates away from being involved in demonstrable lying. But Trump’s election as president has demonstrated that it helped him win one election and to carry on his political career out of office by still telling lies.
I am sure the consultants have taken note of this electoral phenomenon and are reviewing their thoughts about candidates lying in election as practiced by Trump. Will they advise future candidates for office to be bolder in lying as part of their campaigns? Trump has shown, to some contrary belief, that a rather large number of voters do not seem to care about it.
Baseball is a game in which many of the players have nicknames based on their some of their features: the “Sultan of Swat” for Babe Ruth, because of his home record; the “Splendid Spinter” for Ted Williams, based on his hitting ability and being skinny; and “Joltin’ Joe” for Joe DiMaggio, who actually was the best player in New York. I would add one for Trump that is the antithesis of the saying that George Washington “could not tell a lie.” “Cannot Tell the Truth” Don now holds the record for lying more than any other president of this nation.