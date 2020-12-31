Dear reader,
I imagine you are eager to turn the page on 2020, a year that has, or will become, a metaphor for misery, not to mention a punchline for a thousand bad jokes.
At this is the time of the year it is natural to look back at the past and forward to the future. Indeed, January is named for Janus, the Roman god who looks in opposite directions simultaneously. People often stop me and ask how The Eagle is doing. The quick answer is that thanks to you we are handling the pandemic better than we thought possible, but frankly things remain fragile.
The year 2020 began on an upbeat as Report for America awarded us a reporter to cover the Massachusetts Statehouse. RFA requires its recipients to raise a portion of the reporter’s salary locally to demonstrate community support. You responded to our request with overwhelming generosity, and Danny Jin joined the newsroom in June. He has been reporting on state government since then, and I am happy to say that we have agreed with Danny and RFA to extend his stay at least until June 2022. Last month, RFA has awarded us a second reporter who will start in June.
Since the arrival of COVID-19 in March, everything changed. Ownership and management took swift and decisive steps to help us cope with the 30 percent reduction in revenues we sustained in the second quarter of the year. The most significant action came in October when we launched the Weekender edition and eliminated the print edition on Mondays. These actions, taken together with the receipt of a Paycheck Protection Program loan, allowed us to survive the brutal economic impact of the pandemic.
Reaction to the schedule changes has been generally positive, and many people went out of their way to express their understanding of our situation. Some people wrote to me to express their frustration with the decisions we made. I understand that the change to our print schedule falls harder on those with limited access to the internet. You should know that we acted after long and careful consideration, and with some reluctance. Our decisions were driven solely to preserve a high-quality Eagle for future generations.
The change in print schedule was accompanied by the decision to become more focused on our digital operation. When I mentioned this change of focus, some folks concluded that we were about to abandon print. This is not the case. Print advertising and circulation provide the bulk of our revenue, but print revenues were declining prior to COVID-19. We believe this decline will not reverse itself even after we reach a “new normal,” whenever and whatever that may be. On the other hand, we have seen a 50 percent increase in the number of our digital-only subscriptions despite the pandemic’s impact on the economy. The stunning growth in digital readership is at the heart of renewed focus on out digital publications. What we are experiencing in the Berkshires is happening to publishers across the nation, and we must stay ahead of the curve if we are to continue to serve our community.
Early this year, we plan to unveil a plan to use philanthropy to further guarantee the future of independent, locally owned journalism in the Berkshires. I hope that you will support this new initiative with the same generosity you demonstrated last winter. We continue to work to enliven our publications and enlighten our readers, as we strive to become the finest community news organization in America. We will try to keep you informed on our progress.
As I said at the outset, The Eagle faces the new year much more optimistically than I would have suspected back in early summer. It is an optimism tempered by data and experience.
On behalf of everyone at The Eagle, I want to wish all of our readers and their loved ones a healthy and purposeful 2021. It will be good to have 2020 in the rearview. Please continue to do what is necessary to stay safe.