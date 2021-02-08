”In a democracy, we are free to do many things, but we are not free to ignore the truth. It holds the system itself, and our individual liberty, hostage. In the end, it is by virtue of this power of truth that our nation consents to march to the tune of a piece of paper— the Constitution.”
— Jonathan Schell, The New Yorker, April 28, 1973
PITTSFIELD — If ever a set of facts demanded impeachment and removal of any president, this current case is impeachment’s poster child: A claim that a president of the United States incited a riot to advance a scheme to invalidate the results of an election and remain in office despite the absence of any evidence of election wrongdoing. The article of impeachment alleges nothing short of sedition and the willful attack on one of the most basic aspects on our system — the election of the president.
Our constitutional government requires that the Senate conduct a trial on the article of impeachment and it begins this week.
The essence of the impeachment article is that Donald Trump refused to accept that Joe Biden was elected president in November and orchestrated a campaign to discredit the outcome of the election. All of the evidence assembled points to the conclusion that the election had been free and fair, which crippled Trump’s effort to undo the election.
As his options narrowed, Trump summoned his followers to the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C., where he repeated his false and unsubstantiated claims that he had won the election, and then exhorted the crowd to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell” or risk losing their country. The crowd marched and morphed into the riotous mob that broke into the building, damaged property and caused personal injury and death.
The Republicans’ dilemma
An article of impeachment can only allege that a president committed an impeachable offense. The House of Representatives must prove its case to the Senate.
The need to unite the nation is self-evident, and the road to co-existence needs a full and accurate explanation of what has transpired over the last six months, including who shares responsibility for the events that led to a fatal breach of the peace at the Capitol.
Future presidents and political leaders will compare the events of these months to the unforeseen situations they will confront. The need for a complete and accurate record of our experience is essential to creating a reliable precedent as a useful guide for the future.
A serious impeachment trial will place Republican senators on the horns of a dilemma. Most, if not all, of the facts alleged are documented and, if proven, demand conviction.
President Trump’s popularity with a large segment of those who voted for him approaches cult status. So, while a Republican senator’s vote to convict Trump might satisfy his or her duty to the Constitution, it will so infuriate their constituents that they are likely to be voted out of office in a primary before the next election.
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., threw a lifeline to his colleagues when he moved to dismiss the impeachment trial before it started, claiming that it is unconstitutional to impeach a president after he leaves office even if the impeachment is based on acts committed while he was president.
The Supreme Court has not decided a case on this issue, so the constitutional question is arguably an open one, albeit absurd.
The ‘January Exception’
The Constitution specifically spells out the penalties for conviction after impeachment as removal from office and the disqualification from holding federal office.
Obviously, Donald Trump cannot be removed from office, since his term expired Jan. 20 when Joe Biden was inaugurated. However, disqualification from holding office in the future is a penalty to which Trump is and should be exposed.
Impeachment is a political event and the Constitution limits the penalties for conviction to political ones. If it were not possible to impeach a president after his or her term ends, every sitting president would effectively have immunity for political acts committed near the end of their terms.
“There is no ‘January Exception’ to impeachment or any other provision of the Constitution,” House Democrats wrote in a pretrial brief. “Presidents do not get a free pass to commit high crimes and misdemeanors near the end of their term.”
It is impossible to square our constitutional system of checks and balances with the concept of a “January Exception.” Moreover, the “January Exception” would inevitably become a “December exception” and so on.
Road to restoration
When 45 of the 50 Republican senators voted in favor of Sen. Paul’s motion to dismiss the impeachment as unconstitutional, informed observers read that vote to mean that Trump will be acquitted again.
Faced with this inevitability, both Democrats and Republicans realized that a short trial will be in their interest.
Democrats do not want to distract the country from their efforts to speed the end of the pandemic and restart the economy, while Republicans want to erase the memories of an armed invasion of the Capitol by people whose support the Republicans hope to retain.
While a quick, perfunctory trial may serve the current political needs of both parties, such a trial would deprive the public and posterity of a serious discussion of searing issues that has threatened our democracy. An airing of these issues may be uncomfortable, but it could be a step on the road to restoring our democracy and peace within our families. We the people deserve a serious impeachment trial.