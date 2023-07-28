From the editor's desk: Hollenbaugh named as The Eagle's managing editor

PITTSFIELD — Lindsey Hollenbaugh, the Eagle editor, columnist and writer who created the popular Berkshire Landscapes features section in 2017, has been named the managing editor of The Berkshire Eagle. In her role, Lindsey will lead The Eagle’s daily news operations.
At The Eagle, the managing editor is in charge of daily news coverage and directs the news staff — reporters, photographers, editors, news designers, digital producers — to cover the news day in and day out.
The managing editor wears multiple hats as an operations manager, a project planner, a staff leader, an editor of words and visuals, a standard-bearer, an idea generator. Having held this position at The Eagle before taking over as executive editor, I can say from experience that the managing editor’s job is one of the busiest in the Berkshires.
With her bachelor's degree in journalism from Ithaca College, Lindsey joined The Eagle in 2010 as online editor, in charge of what was then a fairly basic and modest digital operation — taking news articles and publishing them on the website.
Most recently, Lindsey has been our managing editor of content engagement, in charge of The Eagle’s digital news platforms. During this time, The Eagle has nearly quadrupled its digital subscribership because it has become a sophisticated and successful digital news operation under Lindsey’s leadership.
Readers may know her as the features editor, too, a post she took on after Charles Bonenti retired. In that role, Lindsey conceived, created and executed one of The Eagle’s masterstrokes — our Berkshire Landscapes weekend section, which has won numerous awards. Readers love that section today and rarely a week goes by when someone doesn’t sing its praises to me.
Dialing back to the early 2010s, Lindsey also wrote a column about living life in the Berkshires — using the moniker “The Baby E.” Her columns resonated with so many readers it was clear then that Lindsey had a natural ability and the real skill to connect with readers. That’s good for you and it’s good for us.
So, when this opening came up, Eagle publisher Fred Rutberg and I had an obvious choice in Lindsey. She succeeds Larry Parnass, now the executive editor of the Springfield Republican, and Jimmy Nesbitt, now a news editor with VTDigger.org, who held co-managing editor roles at The Eagle. At The Eagle, the managing editor reports to the executive editor.
In the coming weeks, I hope Lindsey will be able to find some time to write a column to re-introduce herself to our readers — this time, as managing editor of The Berkshire Eagle. And, yes, if you’re wondering, Lindsey Hollenbaugh is The Eagle’s first woman to hold this post.
Lindsey lives in Pittsfield with her husband Lenny Griesemer and their 8-year-old son David. To reach her, email lhollenbaugh@berkshireeagle.com.