NORTH ADAMS — The summer of 2021 flew by, as summers in The Berkshires often do, but this summer was the first one ever without my beloved mother, who died in May.
The void left by my mom’s death is still pretty devastating, but I am doing OK, or at least as well as can be expected.
I haven’t been able to finish writing a column and submit it for the last couple of months. It isn’t that I haven’t tried, but there is still so much to process, and do, as I figure out how my life goes on after so much has changed.
My last column was about my COVID discovery and what seemed like an end to this pandemic. Now the outlook is much different, as it seems we are far from the end of this plague, with even more risk looming.
It’s a relief not to have to worry about my mom’s well-being now that she has passed away. I still feel a sense of accomplishment in getting her through the worst of the pandemic before the vaccine and getting her vaccinated when we were able.
People in this community have been so wonderful. I am eternally grateful for the outpouring of support. My tributes to her and our journey together written in this space are far from over.
Many people have shared their experiences with me about losing their mom. Some have even said it is something they have yet to get over so many years later.
It is a slow process for sure. It’s been just over four months, but it just as easily could have been a year ago or last week.
Life goes on. Things change and yet so much remains the same.
For at least the last five years, my life revolved around my mom. I am still getting used to not having her alive and on earth, as I did for over 50 years of my life. At first I couldn’t even walk into a grocery store without thinking about what I needed to buy for her, in addition to my own household. Now I find myself going to the market a lot less than I did before.
I am also working on trying to change patterns of coping that I relied on for years, when the stress and pressure of my life was too much to handle at times and certain escape seemed necessary for my survival.
While I have been experiencing anxiety on a pretty regular basis now, I am certain I am not alone, especially with the ongoing pandemic. I can still remember being a small child and the trauma of my mom and dad going out to dinner with relatives and leaving me behind with a family member. The anxiety was traumatic for me. The separation from my mother, who was a stay-at-home mom, was overwhelming. While I certainly don’t feel that as a 50-something-year-old adult, I believe the trauma I felt then is still buried deep in my subconscious somewhere.
When I was taking care of my mom, I took solace in telling myself, and others, that the situation wasn’t going to last forever. That helped me get through it, and now that I am in the light at the end of that tunnel, I am glad I had that attitude.
Perhaps that is the exact same strategy I need to employ for the next year or two.
Things are even more uncertain than usual, in the world and at home, but it is temporary. Sure there is always going to be something to worry about, or a dark tunnel to navigate but there is always light at the end of it, however long that journey may be. I believe that is what it is to have hope.