NORTH ADAMS — It has been over a month since my mom died. And you know what? I am doing OK.
I mean, I really am doing OK. Not just OK, but actually kind of good, and that surprises me.
The support I have received from my friends, colleagues and subscribers to The Eagle, who read my previous column, has been truly amazing. I have learned that my column, about my experience of caring for my mom, has touched so many people that I ever could have imagined.
Those who care for their parents or have cared for their parents have said that, through my column, they followed my journey for the last three years. Many have even said that they took solace in my words and found my truth to be theirs as well. My soul couldn’t be happier to hear that.
As a journalist it is important to shine light into the darkness, whether it is investigative work or sharing an intimate experience like caring for an elderly parent. To shine a light on something that society doesn’t talk about brings it into the spotlight and perhaps even facilitates positive change.
My lens on the world
Furthermore, as a photojournalist, I have had the privilege of capturing people’s lives.
Whether it is a joyous celebration like graduation or a tragedy like a car accident or fire, it is my job to photograph those events.
To share my intimate experience is not only humbling but hopefully informs people that my empathy is genuine. It is never my intention to sensationalize their experiences. In other words, documenting their tragedy has never given me any benefit or gain.
To take photographs of my mom as she was dying seemed like a natural thing for me to do. I wanted to share my experience with my friends, family and others.
I even found myself taking photographs and videos with my iPhone at her calling hours, funeral Mass and at the cemetery.
I suppose I wanted to share the photos with my father, brother who is estranged, and other friends and family who could not be in attendance.
Photography is my art and expressing myself is so absolutely necessary.
In a sense even this column has been, and will continue to be, an outlet for me.
So it seems weird not to be sorrowful about my mom being gone. To say I miss her is odd. I’ve been missing her for the last four years as dementia was slowly taking her mind and even her personality.
I didn’t realize this until I was looking through my archive for photos for two digital frames that were on display at her calling hours, and found a video from 2008.
My brother had come to visit and I was experimenting with the video setting on my new digital SLR camera. The act of shooting the video was so insignificant at the time. I might have even deleted it. But I am so glad I didn’t.
The opportunity to see my mom as I remembered her was amazing. Seeing my brother, who is estranged unfortunately, was also reminiscent. Two of my dogs and my mom’s late cats were also in the video and I guess that is when I realized that even after people die they are really still with us.
Life, and death, imitating art
The poem, “Death Is Nothing At All” by Henry Scott Holland is often read at funerals. I found the poem written in my mom’s handwriting on a piece of paper, on the day after her death. I found it while looking for something else. The poem brought me so much peace. I know that my mom would not want me to be sorrowful.
During my mom’s funeral, the Rev. William F. Cyr read the poem and spoke about its meaning. By divine intervention, Father Cyr officiated over my mom’s funeral because he was filling in for Father McDonagh, who was on vacation. Father Cyr knew my mom, and also officiated over the funeral Mass for my aunt, my mom’s sister, when she died in the last century. His personal memories of my mom and my aunt, and how they were inseparable as sisters and devoted to their faith, were heartfelt and so touching.
Everything about my mom’s last days were as they should have been. Her celebration of life was perfect.
While I would have gladly taken care of her if she continued to live, I am at peace knowing that she is no longer tethered to her mortal coil. She is free — and so am I. I will honor her by continuing to live my best life, by shining light into the darkness and trying to make a difference in the world in whatever small way I can.