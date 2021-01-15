“Spare the rod and spoil the child,” is the “modern-day” proverb that a child who gets their own way, and is not disciplined for bad behavior, will become a “spoiled brat.”
My mother was scolded by nuns in Catholic school who used a ruler to discipline her by striking her hand.
Perhaps not similarly, my mother used a wooden spoon to spank me well into my tweens.
I think her frustration at being an older, single parent might have impacted her. I also remember that my aunt — my mother’s sister, and second mother to my brother and I — had little patience for the challenges of child-rearing. And ultimately, I have no ill will toward my mother or late aunt, as they were doing what they believed was appropriate at the time.
Few things are more awkward than seeing a frustrated, tired parent reacting to a child having a temper tantrum in a public space.
While child-rearing philosophies are as varied as dog-training techniques, I don’t believe anyone deserves to be struck for undesirable behaviors.
When my mom is frustrated now, she often becomes combative. She has waved her hands around wildly and has even hit me, usually in the gut. Fortunately my midsection is well padded.
Recently I experienced such impatience and frustration with my mom that I felt like I wanted to strike her. But I did not. However, I was a bit more terse and less gentle in my physical handling of her. This reaction surprised me. But the ongoing pandemic, mixed with caregiver fatigue, is most certainly a factor in my intense frustration, impatience and even anger. And after sharing my experience with a fellow caregiver friend, she confided in me that she has experienced the same, exact thing — that there was even a name for it.
According to Wikipedia, “Compassion fatigue is a condition characterized by emotional and physical exhaustion leading to a diminished ability to empathize or feel compassion for others, often described as the negative cost of caring. It is sometimes referred to as secondary traumatic stress.”
I have certainly seen a decline in my patience and empathy towards my mom sometimes, especially when I am exhausted.
I recently heard that one of our former caregivers was allegedly cited for abuse and subsequently fired. From my experience with her, I am pretty confident that if this is true, she was suffering from this type of fatigue.
The alleged abuse is just a rumor. The caregiver purportedly verbally abused a disabled individual, who is not suffering from dementia, and therefore could report it.
Back in April, when my mother got a black eye from an alleged fall, I had no reason to be suspicious — now I am left wondering.
When my demented mother said, very matter-of-factly, that the caregiver had hit her, I shrugged off the accusation. The caregiver even scolded my mom for saying such an unthinkable thing. Since her dementia diagnosis, my mother has said some very pretty outrageous things.
Ultimately you have to trust the agencies that employ caregivers. They have to pass stringently screen backgrounds, including a criminal offender record information check. If you have ever been charged with a crime in the state of Massachusetts, there will be a CORI on you. I even had a CORI check when I participated in the Big Sister program back in 2007.
While a CORI test is helpful, such standard tests are not a reliable assessment of someone’s personality and ability to handle stressful situations. I don’t know exactly what other standardized tests are used in the healthcare field for such jobs.
However, you can still almost always depend upon your instincts. As a journalist, I’d like to think that mine are particularly honed.
I don’t want to “judge a book by its cover,” but people tell you a lot about themselves when you first meet them. If your gut tells you something is off about someone, you are probably correct.
The caregiving profession draws a wide variety of people, of all ages, experience and personalities. Navigating through the weeds and finding those whom I can truly trust, and depend on, is a task I expect I’ll be doing as long as my dear mother lives and breathes.